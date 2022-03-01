ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Thumb Industries net income edges up, beats estimates

By Steve Gelsi
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
Green Thumb Industries Inc.

GTII,

-7.68%

GTBIF,

-5.60%

said Tuesday its fourth-quarter net income rose to $22.81 million, or 10 cents a share, from $22.47 million, or 11 cents a share in the year-ago quarter. Sales rose by 37.4% to $243.6 million, from $177.2 million in the year-ago quarter as the cannabis company grew scale in its consumer packaged goods and retail businesses, particularly in Illinois and Pennsylvania. Fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, amortization and depreciation (Ebitda) rose to $75.6 million from $61.3 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected Green Thumb Industries to earn 8 cents a share on $238 million of revenue. Shares of Green Thumb Industries are down 13.7% so far in 2022, compared to a drop of 15.6% by the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF

MSOS,

-5.80%

Seeking Alpha

Green Thumb closes 2021 with over 60% growth and fivefold rise in net income

Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) is trading higher in the pre-market Tuesday after U.S. multi-state operator beat Wall Street forecasts with its Q4 2021 financials. Revenue for the quarter rose ~37% YoY to $243.6M expanding the full-year revenue by ~61% to $893.6M. The company attributed the topline growth mainly to the expansion of its Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail businesses, particularly in Illinois and Pennsylvania.
Seekingalpha.com

Alight net income of $72M, revenue of $864M beats by $63.21M

Alight press release (NYSE:ALIT): Q4 Net income of $72M. Revenue of $864M (+20.0% Y/Y) beats by $63.21M. Providing 2022 revenue outlook of $3.09 to $3.12 billion (growth of 6% to 7%) and EBITDA outlook of $650 to $662 million, ahead of initial 2022 guidance of $640 million; on track to 2023 revenue growth target of 10%.
MarketWatch

Opinion: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: 4 ways this war could end

The invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces has spurred Europe’s worst security crisis in decades. But while most analysis is rightly focused on the immediate situation, it is equally important to forecast the war’s multiple possible trajectories and outcomes. Anticipating the uncertainties that this war will bring is...
POLITICS
MarketWatch

Grubhub pulls Russian-made delivery robots from college campuses

Two U.S. university campuses are losing their food-delivery robots for now because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Grubhub said Thursday that it is ending its partnership with Russian tech company Yandex and pulling 100 Yandex-made food-delivery robots from the campuses of Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, and the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona. Chicago-based Grubhub said it is working with both campuses to find alternatives.
Seeking Alpha

Green Thumb Industries: Own A Piece Of The Northeastern Cannabis Market With This MSO

Green Thumb is one of the largest MSOs in the US and has a significant presence in the Northeastern part of the country. Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF), like all of the other US multi-state operators, is materially undervalued at today’s prices. The company is profitable today and has been working to expand its footprint in the Northeastern part of the US. Like the rest of the industry, section 280E of the tax code is a huge drag on the bottom line and is disguising how profitable the company could be after potential regulatory reforms. Green Thumb is experiencing explosive revenue growth and is a strong buy near $20. In three to five years, the current price will look like an absolute steal in my opinion.
MarketWatch

Broadcom stock rises as earnings, outlook top Street estimates

A previous version of this story misstated the share buyback amount. Broadcom Inc. shares rose in the extended session Thursday after the chip and software company’s results and outlook topped Wall Street estimates, and its share buybacks reached $2.7 billion out of a planned $10 billion for the year.
Entrepreneur

Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Armstrong World Industries (AWI) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.77 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.83%. A...
MarketWatch

Rivian backtracks on EV price increases for existing customers

Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN, -4.95% Chief Executive RJ Scaringe said Thursday that his company "wrongly decided" to apply its recent price increases to all future EV sales, including sales to those who had already preordered and configured their vehicles, and backtracked on the decision after a backlash from customers. The EV maker said it will honor prices on existing preorders. Rivian on Tuesday announced price increases for its quad-motor all-electric SUVs and pickup trucks by 20% and 17%, citing inflation and rising costs, and introduced cheaper dual-motor EVs that will be available in 2024. "I fully realize and acknowledge how upset many of you felt. I have made a lot of mistakes since starting Rivian more than 12 years ago, but this one has been the most painful. I am truly sorry and committed to rebuilding your trust," Scaringe told customers on a letter Thursday. Shares of Rivian fell 6% in midday trading amid broad weakness for auto makers and the S&P 500 index.
Seeking Alpha

Green Thumb: Ignore Noise

Green Thumb fell following Q4'21 earnings despite another solid quarter and pending major catalysts in the major NE states. Only in the U.S. cannabis space would investors sell a stock at yearly lows heading into the launch of multiple new markets larger than most existing markets where a company currently operates. Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) is a leading MSO (multi-state operator) poised for years of strong growth ahead, even without Federal approval, yet the stock is now at yearly lows. My investment thesis is ultra Bullish on the stock trading at a very low multiple of future growth rates.
MarketWatch

Echelon Capital initiates coverage of cannabis company MariMed as speculative buy

Echelon Capital Markets analyst Andrew Semple on Friday initiated coverage of Norwood, Mass.-based multi-state cannabis operator MariMed Inc. , which trades on the OTC. Semple rated the stock a speculative buy and set a 12-month target price of $1.50 a share for MariMed, which has grown cannabis revenue by more than seven times in the past two years. "We believe the management team are capable operators, as evidenced by the strong growth achieved in cannabis revenues, an impressive sales per store metric (annualized run rate of $18.8 million per store on average in Q321) and MariMed's track record of having generated positive free cash flow in each of the past seven quarters," Semple said in a research note. MariMed, which has a market cap of about $246.5 million, has seen its stock fall by 13.3% in 2022, compared to a drop of 22.9% by the AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis ETF.
Entrepreneur

Zscaler (ZS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

Zscaler ZS delivered better-than-anticipated second-quarter fiscal 2022 performance. The company reported non-GAAP earnings of 13 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 11 cents per share. The bottom line grew 30% year over year. Zscaler’s second-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues were $255.6 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
MarketWatch

Duolingo stock surges after results, outlook top Street view

Duolingo Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Thursday after the language-learning platform’s quarterly results and forecast exceeded Wall Street expectations. shares surged 15% after hours, following a 7.3% loss in the regular session to close at $71.38, or 30% below their initial public offering price in July. The...
MarketWatch

