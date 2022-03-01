ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ADT shares up 4% premarket as revenue beat and guidance offsets surprise quarterly loss

By Ciara Linnane
 3 days ago
Residential and commercial security company ADT Inc. shares

ADT,

+2.19%

rose 4% premarket Tuesday, after a revenue beat and upbeat guidance offset an unexpected loss for the fourth quarter. The company had a net loss of $58 million or 7 cents a share, for the quarter, narrower than the loss of $112 million, or 14 cents a share, posted in the year-earlier period. The company's adjusted loss came to 3 cents a share, while the FactSet consensus was for EPS of 19 cents. Revenue edged up to $1.381 billion from $1.315 billion, ahead of the $1.315 billion FactSet consensus. The company said it entered the residential solar market in the quarter after completing the acquisition of Sunpro Solar in December, and launched its ADT Solar product, offering rooftop and energy storage to save on bills. It also launched the Google Nest Doorbell in January that is now part of its ADT smart home offering. The company has also entered a partnership with Ford

F,

-4.90%

to help secure its vehicles using Ford's video camera technology. ADT is now expecting 2022 revenue of $6.200 billion to $6.400 billion, compared with a FactSet consensus of $5.694 billion. The company will host a virtual investor day later Tuesday to discuss its long-term financial plans. Shares have gained 6% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500

SPX,

-1.55%

has gained 12%.

Related
MarketWatch

UPS workforce declined by 9,000 employees in 2021, as losses in the U.S. offset gains internationally

United Parcel Service Inc. UPS, -1.38% disclosed Tuesday that its workforce was reduced by about 9,000 employees in 2021, as job cuts in the U.S. more than offset net hiring internationally. The package delivery giant said in its 10-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it had 534,000 global employees at the end of 2021, excluding seasonal employees, of which 444,000 were in the U.S. and 90 were located abroad. That compares with 543,000 global employees at the end of 2020, of which 458,000 were located in the U.S. and 85,000 were located internationally. The decline in workforce seems to jibe with the company's "better not bigger" strategy, which included the sale of some assets. Of the 2021 workforce, there were 89,000 management employees, which which 44% work part-time, and 445,000 hourly employees, of which 51% work part-time. In comparison, UPS had 495,000 global employees in pre-pandemic 2019, of which 413,000 were in the U.S. and 82,000 were internationally located. UPS's stock, which fell 1.1% in afternoon trading, has slipped 1.8% over the past three months, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average.
ECONOMY
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Target, Kohl's, AutoZone and More

Target (TGT) — Shares of the big-box retailer rallied 11% in premarket trading after Target said it expects growth to continue even after its pandemic-era gains. Target posted adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of $3.19 per share on revenue of $31 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected a profit of $2.86 per share on revenue of $31.39 billion.
STOCKS
Reuters

Nvidia forecasts upbeat current-quarter sales

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) on Wednesday forecast current-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates, banking on the supercharged demand for data centers. The company is the world's largest maker of graphic and artificial intelligence chips. With tech firms venturing into the "metaverse" and a spike in demand for data centers, the company has raked in billions in revenue.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Market Sell-Off: This Growth Stock Could Skyrocket 260% (or More), Says Wall Street

Investors should never rely solely on an analyst’s price target when picking stocks. Riskified leans on artificial intelligence to reduce false declines and other fraud-related expenses. After missing third-quarter earnings estimates, Riskified stock trades 81% below its high. Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) is a fintech company that uses artificial intelligence to...
STOCKS
Popculture

Kohl's Customers Should Brace for Possible Changes

As the retail industry shudders from the impact of the pandemic and the growth of online shopping, department store chain Kohl's may be breathing its last breath. The brand confirmed last month that it has received "letters expressing interest in acquiring the company," and some industry experts are speculating that a deal may be imminent. A buy-out could mean the end of another nationwide chain, but it could also be a boon to investors.
RETAIL
Seekingalpha.com

SSR Mining Non-GAAP EPS of $0.46 beats by $0.01, revenue of $407.92M beats by $18.44M; issues FY22 guidance

SSR Mining press release (NASDAQ:SSRM): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.46 beats by $0.01. Revenue of $407.92M (+10.0% Y/Y) beats by $18.44M. Delivered fourth quarter production of 211,717 gold equivalent ounces at AISC of $961/oz. Three-year production guidance of 700,000 to 780,000 gold equivalent ounces annually reflects a strong and stable...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

EnPro Non-GAAP EPS of $1.23 beats by $0.23, revenue of $280.8M beats by $27.03M; initiates FY22 guidance

EnPro press release (NYSE:NPO): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.23 beats by $0.23. Revenue of $280.8M (+1.7% Y/Y) beats by $27.03M. Introducing guidance for 2022: revenue growth in the low double-digit range vs. estimated growth of 11.31% Y/Y, adjusted EBITDA of $263 million to $275 million, and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $6.70 to $7.25 vs. consensus of $6.22.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
