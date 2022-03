A Florida woman has been charged with killing her ex-boyfriend’s pet dog which she allegedly threw off the balcony of his seventh floor apartment.Shelley Nicole Vaughn is accused by Eric Adeson of “smiling” as she picked up his three-year-old pug Bucky before throwing the animal to its death.Now the 46-year-old has been arrested in Clearwater, Florida, and charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and domestic battery.“I never thought anybody could do that. I never thought anybody would have that in them,” Mr Adeson told FOX13.“She picked up Bucky over there, and she just smiled and just threw them off...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO