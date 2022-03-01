ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Shell takes large stake in Australian wind developer

windpowermonthly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil major Shell is taking a 49% stake in Australia’s WestWind Energy, forging a new strategic partnership to accelerate the Australian developer’s pipeline of new wind energy projects. Under the deal, Victoria-based WestWind plans to deliver its existing 3GW pipeline of renewable energy projects across New South...

www.windpowermonthly.com

Shropshire Star

Shell to sell all stakes in Gazprom joint ventures

The oil giant said the Russian invasion was “senseless” and that it will divest its stakes worth around three billion dollars. Oil giant Shell has announced plans to sell its stake in all joint ventures with Russian partner Gazprom, calling Russia’s invasion of the country “senseless” and a threat to European security.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Shell’s deal Down Under blows more ill wind at AGL

MELBOURNE, March 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Fossil-fuel companies are not all created equal, as Shell’s latest investment in Australia shows. The oil producer’s agreement to buy a 49% stake in WestWind Energy Development will help its new partner speed up deployment of almost 5 gigawatts of renewable projects. It puts coal-heavy power provider AGL Energy up against a stiffer breeze.
INDUSTRY
IFLScience

US "Doomsday Plane" Spotted Flying Over Nebraska

The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over Nebraska amid rising tensions with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

France seizes Rosneft boss's yacht as it tried to flee

PARIS (Reuters) - French customs have seized a yacht belonging to Rosneft boss Igor Sechin as it tried to leave the Mediterranean port of La Ciotat in a breach of EU sanctions on Russian oligarchs, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said. The move came as western states are implementing massive...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Russian woman whose diamond dealer husband says he is on the run from Putin's hit squads is sued over £250,000 bill for fountains and garden lights at her £22m Surrey home

A Russian woman whose husband is 'apparently' on 'the Kremlin's most-wanted list' has been sued by a company which installed fountains and garden lights at her '£22 million' home in Surrey. GSL Installations says Elsina Khayrova, 33, owes nearly £250,000 for the garden installations at her mansion. Ms...
WORLD
insideevs.com

Volvo Developing Five New EVs, Large Crossover First To Come In 2023

Volvo Cars plans to introduce five all-new and redesigned electric vehicles and two plug-in hybrids over the next few years on its way to becoming a pure electric brand by 2030. The company last week revealed the EV product roadmap to US dealers at an event in Miami attended by...
CARS
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
Time Out Global

Take an incredible vintage train all the way across the Australian Outback

While people tend to think that the Australian Outback is a pretty desolate, barren and dangerous place, it’s also totally spectacular. With its tens of thousands of orange-hued square miles, replete with scraggy bush and the occasional dramatic rock formation, it is hands down one of the world’s most beautiful landscapes.
TRAFFIC
AFP

Stocks sink, gas and oil prices soar over escalation fears in Ukraine

Global stock markets fell across the board Friday and energy prices soared as investors feared the risk of an escalation after Russia attacked the largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Europe's main stock markets plunged more than three percent for much of the day after Asian indices closed sharply lower. Wall Street followed suit, with the Dow dropping by more than one percent in early trading. The euro sank close to a two-year low under $1.10 as the Ukraine conflict clouds the eurozone's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Binance takes equity stake in Malaysian trading platform, MX Global

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has taken an equity investment in MX Global, one of four recognized market operator-digital asset exchanges that has full approval by the Securities Commission Malaysia. MX Global also received another investment from Cuscapi Berhad, a digital business solutions provider in Malaysia, in he form of redeemable convertible...
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

Australian Surf Brand Piping Hot Developing Textile Made From Seaweed

Click here to read the full article. UTS climate scientists will be building a prototype fiber in response to Piping Hot’s ambition to protect oceans for future generations. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFibral Material Alliance Backs Hemp, Flax and MoreFrom Gucci to Ugg to Nike, Next-Gen Materials Gaining GroundFlower Power: Cole Haan Turns Dandelions Into Sustainable Sneaker OutsolesBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LIFESTYLE

