Shell takes large stake in Australian wind developer

Global stock markets fell across the board Friday and energy prices soared as investors feared the risk of an escalation after Russia attacked the largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Europe's main stock markets plunged more than three percent for much of the day after Asian indices closed sharply lower. Wall Street followed suit, with the Dow dropping by more than one percent in early trading. The euro sank close to a two-year low under $1.10 as the Ukraine conflict clouds the eurozone's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 16 MINUTES AGO