SAN DIEGO — San Diego's gas prices hit a new record high Monday. As they did the day before, and the day before that, and what seems to be almost every day lately. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is now $5.38 a gallon in our county, and some stations are closer to $6. Prices here have risen 53 cents in the past week and $1.59 since this same time last year.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 57 MINUTES AGO