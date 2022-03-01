As Firm Financials for 2021 Start Flowing In, A Couple of Observations on Litigation Micro-Trends

Koichi Habara - IR Conference Call Participants. Satoru Kikuchi - SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. I would like to explain the Q4 summary most case. This is the fourth quarter summary. Net sales grew by 9%. Operating profit was minus 24%. Looking at this, it may not make sense to you. Why is the sales increasing, but the profit decreasing. If you go lower at the pre-GAAP level, sales number. This is a 19% growth on a Japanese yen basis, excluding the impact of exchange rate. So the growth rate is very high. 2011, we have started announcing the GAAP number, and this is the highest growth we have recorded so far since then. And the variable compensation is connected to pre-GAAP growth rate. And at the top, we have total operating expenses. This is increasing because of the pre-GAAP increase. Other than that, a weaker yen is a factor as well.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO