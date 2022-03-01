Kentucky State Police Investigate Shooting Death in Trimble County Getty Images

Kentucky State News

Kentucky State Police Post 5 received a 911 call in reference to a person being shot in Bedford Kentucky on Hardy Creek Road. Kentucky State Police Post 5 Troopers and Detectives responded to the scene as did The Trimble County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers.

A male with a gunshot wound was located in the residence. Preliminary investigation indicates a confrontation occurred between the victim, Terry Helm a 38-year-old male of Bedford, and Justin Collins a 28-year-old male from Bedford.

During the confrontation, Mr. Helm brandished a firearm in the direction of Mr. Collins. A struggle ensued over the firearm. During this time the pistol discharged fatally striking Mr. Helm. The Trimble County Coroner arrived on the scene and pronounced Mr. Helm deceased at 9:00 am. The next of kin has been notified. An autopsy has been scheduled for the next date.

The Trimble County Commonwealth Attorney's Office was consulted about this case. The investigation is ongoing and being conducted by Kentucky State Police Post 5 detectives.

Kentucky State Police was also assisted on scene by Trimble County EMS and Bedford Fire Department.