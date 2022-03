Stefanos Tsitsipas has been among the best players on the ATP Tour in the last couple of years. The Greek claimed the 2019 ATP Finals crown and secured the first Masters 1000 title in Monte Carlo last year. With momentum on his side, Tsitsipas faced Rafael Nadal in the Barcelona Open final, hoping to challenge the king of clay on his favorite surface and prevent him from winning another Roland Garros crown after conquering it '150 times.'

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO