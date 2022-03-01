ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

Masking Optional On Christian County School Buses

By Alan Watts
wkdzradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWearing a mask is now optional on Christian County School buses as the result of an update in CDC COVID-19 protocols released Monday. According to a statement released Monday afternoon...

www.wkdzradio.com

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

EASD makes masks optional except on buses

EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School Board heard criticism from vocal parents for three hours Tuesday night over two hot-button issues in the district: an updated COVID-19 mitigation plan and a proposed policy to regulate how the district can oversee booster clubs. In the first matter, the board...
EASTON, PA
Republic

BCSC, Flat Rock go mask optional on buses

Local public schools are going mask optional on buses due to new federal guidelines. The Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp. and the Flat Rock-Hawcreek School Corp. are no longer requiring masks for students and staff on their school buses. For BCSC, this went into effect Monday, with the announcement made at about 10:15 a.m. For Flat Rock, the change goes into effect today, said Superintendent Shawn Price.
FLAT ROCK, IN
WTAJ

Masks no longer required on school buses

(WTAJ) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Friday that kids will no longer be required to wear masks while riding to school in buses/vans. This is part of the CDC’s updated guidance that also said healthy people no longer need to wear masks indoors, specifically in educational settings – unless they’re […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWO News

Southwest Allen County Schools To Relax Mask Mandate On Buses Today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Bus riders in one Allen County school district can board the vehicles without masks beginning today. Park Ginder, superintendent of Southwest Allen County Schools, announced the change to families in an email Sunday afternoon, citing recently revised national COVID-19 guidelines. SACS already had a mask-optional policy in place for classrooms, which aligns with updated recommendations from the CDC. Fort Wayne Community Schools relaxed in-school mask mandates last week, but it has not dropped the mask requirement for buses. Spokeswoman Krista Stockman told the Journal Gazette Sunday that they, “will review the change in guidance and make a decision.”
ALLEN COUNTY, IN

