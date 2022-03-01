ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York GOP set to announce nominee for governor

NEW YORK -- The New York State Republican party is set to announce its candidate for governor.

The state GOP convention kicked off Monday at the Garden City Hotel on Long Island.

Nassau County was picked to host the convention after Republicans won several key elections there last November, including the race for county executive.

Last month, Gov. Kathy Hochul received her party's nomination at the New York State Democratic Convention in Manhattan.

She could still face two challengers in the June primary: New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Long Island Congressman Tom Suozzi .

