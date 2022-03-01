Masks are officially optional in Virginia schools: Here’s how local school districts are responding

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Legislation requiring school districts to drop their mask mandates for students is now in effect.

On Feb 16, Governor Glenn Youngkin signed Senate Bill 739, giving school divisions until March 1 to comply with the change.

Several school systems including Chesterfield, Hanover, and Henrico had already updated their guidance prior to the March deadline; however, the guidance for Richmond and Hopewell schools goes into effect today.

This change comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers new guidance on universal masking in K-12 schools and on school buses.

The agency has altered its stance, no longer masks in schools where there’s a low to medium community transmission level. Additionally, the CDC eliminated its requirement of masks on school buses.

In the wake of the new guidance, several local districts have updated their guidance.

Chesterfield , Henrico , and Hanover schools have all made masks optional for staff, visitors, and on school buses.

