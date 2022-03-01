ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Masks are officially optional in Virginia schools: Here’s how local school districts are responding

By Autumn Childress
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39MNhe_0eSFKcuE00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Legislation requiring school districts to drop their mask mandates for students is now in effect.

On Feb 16, Governor Glenn Youngkin signed Senate Bill 739, giving school divisions until March 1 to comply with the change.

Several school systems including Chesterfield, Hanover, and Henrico had already updated their guidance prior to the March deadline; however, the guidance for Richmond and Hopewell schools goes into effect today.

‘Let Kamras lead’: RPS School Board approves budget with amendments

This change comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers new guidance on universal masking in K-12 schools and on school buses.

The agency has altered its stance, no longer masks in schools where there’s a low to medium community transmission level. Additionally, the CDC eliminated its requirement of masks on school buses.

In the wake of the new guidance, several local districts have updated their guidance.

Chesterfield , Henrico , and Hanover schools have all made masks optional for staff, visitors, and on school buses.

Comments / 11

P22LR
6d ago

Thanks Governor Youngkin for having faith that responsible citizens knows what’s best for their children!!!

Reply(2)
11
Paul Tate
6d ago

shouldn't have never been mandated in the first place without being properly legislated

Reply
9
 

Richmond, VA
Education
WRIC - ABC 8News

Annual neighborhood clean-up starts March 12

On select Saturdays between March 12 and November 19, the city will be collecting bulk items such as furniture, mattresses and appliances left out by residents. Crews will be picking up items left in alleys and wherever else trash is usually placed for collection from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
RICHMOND, VA
