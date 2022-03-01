ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

In like a lion, out like a lamb?: Understanding the March folklore

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
abc27 News
abc27 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PfDqC_0eSFKZCv00

(NEXSTAR) – You may have heard the saying “If March comes in like a lion, it will go out like a lamb.” But where does it come from?

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

According to the Farmers’ Almanac , the weather folklore stems from ancestral beliefs in balance, meaning if the weather at the start of March was bad (roaring, like a roaring lion), the month should end with good weather (gentle, like a lamb).

The Paris Review outlines a few origin theories for the March folklore, including an astronomical connection. In March, the Leo zodiac is the rising sign and when we reach April, it is a ram.

PHEAA eliminating 43 jobs in March

Another theory gives the saying a biblical origin.

“Jesus’s first appearance was as the sacrificial lamb, but he will return as the Lion of Judah, hence those symbolic animals,” The Guardian writes. This may also stem from the Easter holiday, which lands sometime between late March and into April.

The Farmers’ Almanac highlights other March-related weather folklore, like “As it rains in March, so it rains in June” and “So many mists in March you see, so many frosts in May will be.”

March Outlook: Milder Days Win Out

The “in like a lion, out like a lamb” saying may hold sometimes, the Farmers’ Almanac explains, because March is typically when we see the transition between winter and spring. This year’s spring equinox – the first day of spring for the Northern Hemisphere – falls on March 20.

Not sure if March will come in like a lion or a lamb where you live? Check with your local weather team for the latest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Open-mouth kiss lands woman in Pa. jail for 2 years

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman from Tennessee was sentenced to prison for passing contraband to a Pennsylvania federal inmate during a visit. According to federal prosecutors, Lisa Montpelier, 48, of Johnson City, Tennessee, was sentenced to two years in prison and two years of supervised release for passing contraband to a federal inmate […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
abc27 News

Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1M sold in York

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Rutter’s on North Main Street in York will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling a winning scratch-off ticket worth $1 million. The winning ticket is a $1,000,000 Cash King Scratch-Off. To learn more about the $20 game, visit Pennsylvania Lottery’s website by clicking here. The winner of the ticket has […]
YORK, PA
Atlantic City Press

Weather: March, climatological spring, comes in like a lamb to NJ

March will come in like a lamb as we flip the page from climatological winter to climatological spring. Expect a warmer day than Monday as southwest winds blow. A series of dry cold fronts will pass Wednesday and Thursday. Tuesday morning will be partly to mostly cloudy, with clouds from...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
WFMZ-TV Online

A little cold to end February then a lamb-like start to March

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and milder. High: 46. After an icy end to last week, it's a cold and dry start to this one. We'll wrap up February on Monday with lots of sunshine, but rather cold highs only in the mid 30s with a brisk breeze adding a chill at times. But the coldest air will exit as February exits, and March looks to start like the proverbial lamb this week, with a mix of clouds and sunshine each day from Tuesday through Friday and mainly dry weather all the while. A few weak "clipper" systems will pass by harmlessly to our north this week, with just the small chance of a rain or snow shower sneaking down once or twice. But there's no big storms and really no little ones to discuss either, with temperatures close to seasonable through the middle of the week then a little colder to end the week, but not the wild temperature swings we saw on several occasions over the last few weeks of February.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

March coming "in like a lion" across Northwest US

Numerous storms are set to bring soaking rain and mountain snow to the Pacific Northwest this week. AccuWeather forecasters say that the Pacific Northwest is gearing up for numerous rounds of stormy weather this week. An active storm track has developed across the West Coast, and locations from Northern California to western Montana are expected to receive ample rain and snow across the northern Cascades and the northern Rocky Mountains.
ENVIRONMENT
abc27 News

LIVE UPDATES: District III Basketball Championships

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The next 12 games will decide the 2021-22 PIAA District III Champions in girls and boys basketball. The Class 1A-6A games are all played at Giant Center on Thursday, March 3, and Saturday, March 5. These are live updates from the 12 title games from inside Giant Center from the abc27 […]
HERSHEY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Folklore#Roaring Lion#Lamb#Paris#Farmers#The Paris Review#Pheaa#Nexstar Media Inc
WTHI

Kevin's Weather: A Lion or a Lamb?

There’s an old saying that says, “If March comes in like a lion, it will go out as a lamb.”. Basically, this means a stormy or blustery beginning to March indicates a calm end to the month. On the other hand, if the month begins peacefully, the weatherlore...
ENVIRONMENT
WIFR

February to conclude on a mild note, March to come in like a lamb

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At long last, our four day stretch of cold weather has come to an end!. Temperatures Sunday finally returned into the lower 40s over most of the Stateline, with a 41° high officially registered at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport. It’s the ninth time in which temperatures reached 40° or above this February. A normal February sees just seven such days. All signs point toward a tenth day of 40s to close out the month on Monday.
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WAAY-TV

A spring-like start to March

High pressure in control keeps things quiet for the next several days and we'll gradually be warming. Temperatures will be close to the freezing mark again tonight thanks to a mostly clear sky. Although some thin, high clouds move in from the west, they won't be enough to help hold temperatures up. For Tuesday, afternoon temperatures reach the mid 60s and by Wednesday we'll be flirting with 70! Overnight lows moderate as well, increasing to the 40s by the end of the week.
ENVIRONMENT
Roanoke Times

Some slushy snowflakes possible early Sunday, but March coming in like a lamb for Roanoke/NRV area

Don't be surprised to see some wet snowflakes plop down on Sunday morning, especially south and southwest of Roanoke. This doesn't look like a big deal, with temperatures running in the 32-35 range at most locations, save some higher elevations. The best chance to get enough to whiten the grass would be along the Blue Ridge south of Roanoke, areas of west of Interstate 77, and perhaps some higher elevations elsewhere. Roanoke Valley lower elevations will very likely not see any accumulation, because (1) the whole thing may slip just south anyway,and (2) it is likely to be in the mid 30s if any snow does make it to the surface, and could just as easily be a few sprinkles of rain instead.
ROANOKE, VA
abc27 News

Pa. faces bike shortage due to supply chain issues

(WHTM) — Shortages due to supply chain issues is a problem many businesses are facing these days and that is especially true for the bike industry in Pennsylvania. One business in Scranton says they have not been able to stay on top of their inventory as some bikes and certain parts are on backorder through […]
BICYCLES
abc27 News

abc27 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy