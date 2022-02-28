Nick Cave takes over Paramount for 2 nights with Warren Ellis

It’s hard to imagine Nick Cave and James Corden breathing the same air, and the mind reels a bit at the news that Cave was the musical guest on Corden’s Late Late Show last night. But Cave didn’t actually visit the Corden studio. Instead, James Corden debuted a clip from This Much I Know To Be True, the new live-concert film from director and longtime Cave collaborator Andrew Dominik. The film will play in theaters around the world for a single night later this spring, and we’ve already seen the clip of Cave and Warren Ellis performing “Lavender Fields” together. On last night’s show, James Corden introduced another performance that was taken straight from the film.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO