Music

Nick Cave takes over Paramount for 2 nights with Warren Ellis

By Jim Harrington
Marin Independent Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Cave and Warren Ellis have been making music together for more than a quarter century. They began collaborating in the early ’90s, when Ellis — a multi-instrumentalist whose talents include violin, piano, accordion, bouzouki, guitar, flute,...

www.marinij.com

Variety

Nick Cave, Sinéad O’Connor, Leonard Cohen Documentaries Among CPH:DOX Music Program

Click here to read the full article. Copenhagen Intl. Documentary Film Festival (CPH:DOX), which runs in-person March 21-April 3, has revealed the lineup for its music program, Sound & Vision. Highlights of the program, which contains 18 films, include a Nick Cave documentary, a look at the rise and fall of Sinéad O’Connor’s music career, the story behind Leonard Cohen’s hit “Hallelujah,” and an examinations of an album composed by artificial intelligence. The music of Leonard Bernstein, Stockhausen, XXXTENTACTION and a feminist metal band from Lebanon will also feature. Although people have been singing along to Cohen’s “Hallelujah” for more than 40...
MOVIES
thebrag.com

Nick Cave gives emotional tribute to Mark Lanegan

Nick Cave has become the latest artist to pay tribute to the late Mark Lanegan, who passed away earlier this week at the age of 57. The grunge icon died in Ireland on Tuesday, February 22nd. The cause of death is still unknown. The likes of Eddie Vedder, Dave Grohl, and Tim Burgess were among the big music names to offer their condolences, and now Cave has added his own emotional tribute. Writing on his official Red Hand Files site, he recalled his personal memories of Lanegan.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Harry Potter's Jessie Cave taken to hospital over health scare

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave has been taken to hospital over a COVID-19-related health scare while in the third trimester of her pregnancy. Posting a photo of herself in hospital on Instagram, the actor confirmed the news by writing: "Triage, once again… Anyone else had COVID in 3rd trimester & had it hit them like a tonne of bricks for weeks?"
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Andrew Dominik’s Nick Cave Doc ‘This Much I Know To Be True’ Sets Global Event-Style Cinema Release In May

Click here to read the full article. This Much I Know to Be True, the latest feature from Andrew Dominik which recently debuted at the Berlin Film Festival, has been set for a May theatrical release by Trafalgar Releasing. The company will put on a one-day global cinema event for the film on May 11, with tickets going on sale from March 23. Shot on location in London and Brighton, the doc captures musicians Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’ creative relationship as they bring to life the songs from their last two studio albums, Ghosteen (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds) and...
MOVIES
NME

Nick Cave exhibition ‘Stranger Than Kindness’ set to open in Montreal

The Nick Cave exhibition Stranger Than Kindness is set to receive its North American premiere in Montreal in April. The exhibition, which is offering “an unprecedented look into the creative world” of the. musician, was designed in collaboration with Cave and previously opened in Copenhagen, Denmark in March...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Nick Cave, Warren Ellis Film ‘This Much I Know to Be True’ Sets Release Date

Click here to read the full article. Following its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival, Trafalgar Releasing has set a May worldwide cinema release for Andrew Dominik’s “This Much I Know to Be True.” Shot on location in London and Brighton, the film captures the creative relationship of revered musicians Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’ as they bring to life the songs from their last two studio albums, “Ghosteen” (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds) and “Carnage” (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis). The film serves as a document of their first ever performances of these albums, filmed in spring 2021...
MOVIES
Stereogum

Watch Nick Cave & Warren Ellis Play A Devastating “Ghosteen Speaks” In This Much I Know To Be True, Brought To You By James Corden

It’s hard to imagine Nick Cave and James Corden breathing the same air, and the mind reels a bit at the news that Cave was the musical guest on Corden’s Late Late Show last night. But Cave didn’t actually visit the Corden studio. Instead, James Corden debuted a clip from This Much I Know To Be True, the new live-concert film from director and longtime Cave collaborator Andrew Dominik. The film will play in theaters around the world for a single night later this spring, and we’ve already seen the clip of Cave and Warren Ellis performing “Lavender Fields” together. On last night’s show, James Corden introduced another performance that was taken straight from the film.
MUSIC
