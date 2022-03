Hundreds of people have been left without a job after one of the country’s largest producers and processors of seafood went bust.Administrators have been called in to Dawnfresh Seafoods, which operates seven fish farms across Northern Ireland and Scotland as well as processing facilities in Uddingston, near Glasgow, and Arbroath.Some 200 people lost their job on Tuesday as its loss-making processing plant in Uddingston closes with immediate effect, administrators said, with 77 staff being retained to assist the joint administrators with the winding up process.Unfortunately, the business has been unable to overcome very serious financial problems at the Uddingston facility,...

