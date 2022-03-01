ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peru, IN

Indiana Police Revive Man from Suspected Opioid Overdose

 6 days ago

Police Revive Man from Suspected Opioid Overdose

Indiana State News

The quick actions of Indiana State Police Trooper Andrew Baldwin, Trooper Dustin Powers, Miami County Sheriff’s Deputy Casey Bailey, and Converse Police Officer Troy Gornto most likely saved the life of a Peru, IN man.

The Miami County Central Dispatch broadcasted a welfare check of a man slumped over the steering wheel, of his vehicle, at the intersection of Miami County Roads 1350 South and 200 West. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive male, later identified as Jonathan Reed, 29, Peru, IN, inside his Chevrolet Impala. Officers had to break out one of the Impala’s windows to gain access to Reed. Evidence indicates he was purportedly suffering from an opioid overdose.

Officers performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and administered three doses of a lifesaving medication, reviving Reed. He was then treated by medics and transported, via ambulance, to a Kokomo hospital. The medication administered by the officers blocks the effects of opioids and reverses an overdose. After receiving the medication, a person who has overdosed on opioids should begin to breathe more normally. It should become easier to wake them up.

Further investigation led Baldwin to deploy his narcotics detecting police dog, Mack, to conduct a free air sniff around the Impala. Mack indicated the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle.

During a search of the Impala, officers allegedly found methamphetamine, heroin, prescription medication, and a hypodermic needle.

Charges will be presented on Reed to the Miami County Prosecutors office for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a legend drug, and possession of a syringe.

After his release from the hospital, Reed was taken into custody for allegedly violating the terms of his parole.

