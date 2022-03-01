The American Red Cross is in need of blood donations. How can people in Salina help?

The need for blood donations in the United States hasn't been greater in nearly a decade, but there are ways that people in Salina can donate, and one of the oldest drives in the state is happening this week.

According to the American Red Cross, someone needs blood and or platelets every two seconds and in January in the U.S. and, amidst the surge of the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus, the organization declared its first-ever national blood crisis.

While the Red Cross has recently stopped referring to the issue as a crisis, the state of the national blood supply is still considered vulnerable.

In January, the Red Cross said the need for blood was posing a risk for patient care, with doctors having to make difficult decisions about who received transfusions and who had to wait for more supplies to become available.

Teri Novotny, the account manager for the Central Plains Blood Services Region, said all the blood donated is in a shared system across the country. The Red Cross says that one donation can help save the life of more than one person.

"We try and meet the need locally, if that's possible, but there's been such a shortage over the past few months that it's literally a national need," Novotny said.

As a donor herself, Novotny said she knows her blood has gone to places as close as Beloit and as far as Washington, D.C. and Texas.

It's not just the Red Cross suffering from blood supply issues coming from decreased donations. According to America's Blood Centers, which collects data from independent blood centers that account for about 60% of the blood supply, as of Feb. 28, only 5% of its centers were reported operating with at least a three-day supply, or what is enough to meet normal demands. By contrast, 56% of centers were operating at a supply of two days or fewer and 39% haven't a supply level.

In the Midwest Region, America's Blood Centers said 11% of its centers were operating with three days or more supply and more than 79% have reported two days or fewer of supplies.

Salina area blood drives were impacted recently because of COVID-19

Novotny said one reason for the decrease in the blood supply is that fewer donations have been happening because of the pandemic.

In addition to the omicron variant, natural disasters and other major events have caused a shortage in supply in the month of January.

"When there's a snow storm, when there's a fire, a hurricane, no matter what region of our nation, that impacts blood drives too," Novotny said.

These kinds of events don't just displace from homes because of damage, it also makes it hard for people to leave their homes, which in turn cancels blood drives.

"Over the last month, we've had two snow storms, and it canceled hundreds of blood drives, just here in Kansas," Novotny said. "If there were any local Kansas needs for that blood, we then had to reach out to neighboring states that weren't affected."

Novotny said in some cases, those storms affected neighboring states as well, causing more shortage in the region than what was already seen here.

As for disasters that happen in other parts of the country, Novotny said she encourages people to see the impact that has on the national blood supply.

"What can Kansas do to help? Get out and donate more," Novotny said. "Those regions that were just impacted by (a) hurricane, they're unable to hold blood drives."

Sign up to give blood in Salina now

There are several opportunities to give blood in Salina and in central Kansas right now.

One such opportunity is a drive happening this week through Wednesday at Sunrise Presbyterian Church.

Many of the people that are donating this week at the church are regulars that come to the drive that has been in place for around 50 years and happening regularly about every two months, as whole blood donors have to wait 56 days before they can donate whole blood again.

One of those donors is Mona Pool was nervous about donating her first time years ago but was now at the church for her 71st donation.

"I worked out at (Kansas State-Salina) and one of the clubs...sponsored a blood drive," Pool said. "I was right there, I could leave my desk, go donate blood and come back and it worked out great."

She said this started her time of regular donating that she continued after she retired, eventually finding this drive, where she does a Power Red donation, which takes red blood cells and returns most of the rest of the blood to the body.

"Red blood cells are used for cancer, organ transplants and very premature babies," Novotny said. "Red blood cells carry our oxygen through our system, and they are in great need of that."

Power Red donations can be taken from all type O donors and A-negative and B-negative donors.

Other ways to help while blood supplies are still low is to volunteer at or host a drive. Novotny said the process to host a drive is not as hard to do as someone might think.

"The (host) just provides the space," Novotny said. "The volunteers, my staff and myself do all the work."

More information about hosting a drive can be found at www.redcrossblood.org and clicking on the Hosting a Drive at the top of the page.

To find other drives in the Salina area or elsewhere in the country, visit www.redcrossblood.org/give or download the Blood Donor App on the App Store or Google Play store. People can book appointments to donate there, which Novotny said is the best way to help.