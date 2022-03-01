ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Live: Mardi Gras 2022 in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Revelers decked out in traditional purple, green and gold came out to party on Fat Tuesday in New Orleans’ first full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020. The fun includes back-to-back parades across the city and marches through the French Quarter and beyond, with masks against COVID-19 required only in...

WWL

Bourbon Street Awards draws elaborate costumes, large crowds

NEW ORLEANS — You could see some of the most elaborate costumes at the annual Bourbon Street Awards on Fat Tuesday. They are costumes you can't buy at a store. "I was doing eight hour days for the last couple weeks to get it all covered," said one of the contestants, Paul Given. "I'm with the Krewe of Arminius. We did the infamy ball last Friday and I represent Tokyo Rose. We did famous crimes in history."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

NOLA Public Schools recommending masks continue until March 21

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Public School announced Thursday that based on the recent changes to the masking guidance in schools, a continuation of universal masking is recommended for grades K-12. Along with the recommendation, starting March 7, the school system will remove Omicron-related restrictions, such as the reduced use of assembly spaces and increased social distancing.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Rex arrives to begin reign over Carnival 2022

NEW ORLEANS — Rex 2022, James Reiss III arrived at the New Orleans riverfront Monday evening to begin his reign over the city for Carnival. "It is a true honor to serve as Rex 2022, King of Carnival," said the king. "It is really amazing to see people back out and celebrating Carnival."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Zulu Royalty ready to reign over Mardi Gras 2022

NEW ORLEANS — Zulu's king and queen arrived at the New Orleans lakefront late Monday afternoon to begin their reign over Lundi and Mardi Gras festivities. Randolph "Rudy" Davis will serve as the King, while his fiancee, Crystal Guillemet, will serve as Queen. According to NOLA.com, both Davis and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Price of seafood spikes as demand rises during Lent

METAIRIE, La. — When you head out for a Lenten seafood meal, you might find yourself checking out the right side of the menu, where the prices are listed, as well as the left side, for your food choice. If you haven't already noticed, prices are up and on...
METAIRIE, LA
WWL

Dr. Daddy-O: The first black DJ in New Orleans, changed local radio for good

NEW ORLEANS — We can all remember the voices behind the mic of our favorite radio disc jockeys but not often the face. In the later 40’s, there was one smooth voice that would not only change the New Orleans radio sound, but the New Orleans radio look, too. That voice was none other than Vernon Winslow better known as Dr. Daddy-O. And, it was his voice that would start a radio revolution.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Houma's Krewe of Cleopatra 2022 parade route and start time

HOUMA, La. — The Krewe of Cleopatra (in Houma) will roll on Lundi Gras, February 28, through the streets of Houma. The route begins at the Southland Mall. Like all parades in Houma, Cleopatra sat out the 2021 parade season due to the COVID pandemic. The Houma area is...
HOUMA, LA
WWL

Metairie all-female Krewe of Athena rolls Sunday night

NEW ORLEANS — The all-female Krewe of Athena will roll through the Metairie parade route on Sunday, February 27 at 5:30 p.m. According to its web site: The Krewe of Athena Carnival Club, Inc. is an all-female Mardi Gras club in the Greater New Orleans area. Spearheaded by a group of Mardi Gras veterans, Krewe of Athena was born out of the desire to create a Mardi Gras organization open to professional women from diverse backgrounds. The Krewe of Athena Carnival Club, Inc. exists to promote a sense of community through sisterhood, service, fellowship, and fun.
METAIRIE, LA
WWL

Krewe of Argus 2022 parade route and start time

METAIRIE, La. — The Krewe of Argus is Metairie's premier parade and its traditional roll is on Mardi Gras Day. Argus was founded in 1972 and rolls on the traditional Metairie, Veterans Blvd - heavy route. According to its web site: Argus was named after the God of Greek...
METAIRIE, LA
WWL

COVID rules in effect as Carnival rolls in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — If you’re Carnival Timing in New Orleans this year, a reminder of COVID mask and vax mandates are in effect. Mardi Gras revelers are now parading into the city. Despite the pandemic, there was plenty of purple, green and gold at Armstrong International Airport. Friday,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Krewe of Terreanians 2022 parade route and start time

HOUMA, La. — The Krewe of Terreanians will roll in Houma on Sunday, Feb. 27 as one of a handful of Houma parades this season. From its web site: In 1950, a group of prominent Houma businessmen informally gathered together for the purpose of starting a new carnival club. Those informal meetings were held at the Mayfair Club on Main Street in Houma. Later that year, the first official meeting was held in the city courtroom in the courthouse following a pre-organization meeting at the office of Dr. Arthur Anisman. The purpose of the club was to bring to the City of Houma the splendor and beauty of a night carnival parade for the first time. At this meeting, officers were elected and the name of the club was decided by popular vote. The founding officers were Frank King, President; Merkle B. Kornegay, Vice-President; Ernest Bille, Secretary and Treasurer. The first Captain of the Krewe of Terreanians was Dr. Arthur Anisman. By parade time, the Krewe of Terreanians had incorporated as The Greater Houma Carnival Club, Inc.
HOUMA, LA
WWL

Nyx rolls with smaller krewe, smaller crowd

NEW ORLEANS — Paradegoers left in droves after Krewe of Druids Wednesday night, before the Mystic Krewe of Nyx followed them down the Uptown route. Families closed up tents and folded up chairs, wheeling ladders back to their cars. “Nobody wants to watch Nyx. I mean honestly, the leader,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

From 3,500 members to about 250 - Nyx a shadow of its former self

NEW ORLEANS — When the Mystic Krewe of Nyx paraded in 2020, it was among the largest in Carnival. When it rolls Wednesday night, it will be one of the smallest. Boasting of more than 3,500 members on 82 floats when it last hit the streets, the parade on Wednesday will be a mere sliver of that, close to the bare minimum of 200 riders and 14 floats needed for a parade permit. The krewe’s website estimates there will be about 240 riders sparsely spread among 17 floats.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Hundreds of free jambalaya kits to be given away in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Zatarain's is giving away 500 jambalaya kits this morning in New Orleans to celebrate Mardi Gras. This is the 2nd year for the event to also help address food security in New Orleans. It'll happen in the Treme neighborhood and benefit residents and musicians in the area impacted by the ongoing pandemic. They say it's a partnership with the Krewe of House Floats Uptown/Riverside.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Krewe of Hermes 2022 parade route

NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Hermes is the highlight of the Friday night Uptown parade schedule. The krewe's web site says it has paraded longer than any other night time parade krewe in New Orleans. Like all of the other Uptown parades this year, the route will be...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
