ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Sam Elliott criticizes 'The Power of the Dog' for its 'allusions of homosexuality'

By Jason Guerrasio
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jCwBa_0eSFISxQ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bid8S_0eSFISxQ00
Sam Elliott in "1883."

Paramount+

  • Sam Elliott didn't like "The Power of the Dog."
  • The actor expressed his dislike of it on Marc Maron's podcast, "WTF."
  • "There's all these allusions of homosexuality throughout the movie," Elliott said.

Sam Elliott, who is best known for starring in Westerns over his career, gave Marc Maron an earful about Netflix's Oscar-contending Western " The Power of the Dog " during an appearance on Maron's podcast.

In Monday's episode of " WTF ," the "Tombstone" star called Jane Campion's critically acclaimed movie starring Benedict Cumberbatch a "piece of shit."

Elliott, 77, compared the cowboys in the movie to Chippendales dancers who "wear bow ties and not much else."

"That's what all these fucking cowboys in that movie looked like," he told Maron. "They're running around in chaps and no shirts. There's all these allusions of homosexuality throughout the movie."

Maron replied, "I think that's what the movie is about." In the movie, Cumberbatch's character is a closeted gay man.

Elliott also said some scenes made him ask himself, "Where's the Western in this Western?"

"I mean, Cumberbatch never got out of his fucking chaps," he told Maron. "He had two pairs of chaps: a woolly pair and a leather pair. And every fucking time he would walk in from somewhere — he never was on a horse, maybe once — he'd walk into the fucking house, storm up the fucking stairs, go lay in his bed in his chaps, and play his banjo. It's like, what the fuck?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZrKH_0eSFISxQ00
Benedict Cumberbatch in "The Power of the Dog."

Netflix

Despite calling Campion a "brilliant director," he criticized the New Zealander for how she depicted the Old West.

"What the fuck does this woman from down there know about the American West?" Elliott said. "Why the fuck did she shoot this movie in New Zealand and call it Montana? And say this is the way it was? That fucking rubbed me the wrong way."

Representatives for Campion did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment. Representatives for Elliott did not immediately respond to Insider's request for further comment regarding his issue with the "allusions of homosexuality" in the movie.

Elliott, who stars in the Paramount+ series "1883," a prequel to the hit show "Yellowstone," added that he disliked how the movie focused on macho cowboys.

"I just came from Texas, where I was hanging out with families — not men, but families," he said. "Big, long, extended, multiple-generation families that made their living and their lives were all about being cowboys. And boy, when I fucking saw that [movie], I thought, 'What the fuck? Where are we in this world today?'"

"The Power of the Dog" has been nominated for 12 Oscars , including best picture, best director, and best actor for Cumberbatch.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 58

L.V.
6d ago

I agree with Elliott. Annoyed eith tge "gay" stuff constantly being infused into everything HELLO.., Most of us ARE NOT gay. Just look at statistics!

Reply
17
Gail Foster
6d ago

So true. I agree with Mr. Elliott 110%. I love watching the old Western movies and programs. I won't waste my time on all these so called movies.

Reply
12
Mz Fitz
6d ago

It was a terrible movie, it made absolutely no sense. The fact he was a closeted gay didn't add to or detract from the movie, it was just a bad movie period.

Reply
9
Related
B105

Sam Elliott on ‘Yellowstone’? ‘I Passed’

If you ever thought Sam Elliott would fit right in with the modern day Duttons on Yellowstone, you're not alone. Creator Taylor Sheridan offered the 1883 star a part on the Kevin Costner-led show a year ago, before negotiating with him to play Shea Brennan, a 19th century trail leader.
TV & VIDEOS
Mic

Sam Elliott and his mustache are mad at gay cowboys

​​Sam Elliott, the actor known mostly for his distinct drawl and the many cowboy personas he’s donned over the years, did not mince words when it came to his thoughts on Netflix’s The Power of the Dog. As a recent guest on comedian Marc Maron’s podcast, Elliott spoke sharply of the critically-acclaimed Western from New Zealand filmmaker Jane Campion, centering his disapproval on its gay themes and fixating, oddly, on the chaps its cowboys were wearing.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott’s Wife Katharine Ross Opened Up About Her Rocky Beginning

We talk a lot about Sam Elliott here at Outsider. He is, after all, a badass cowboy who emanates talent. But Elliott isn’t the only gifted one in his household. In fact, his wife Katharine Ross was receiving Oscar nominations back in the 70s. And the leading lady is still going strong at 82 years old. However, Ross shares some reasons why becoming an actress was a bit rocky in the beginning.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Montana State
Outsider.com

John Wayne: Why One Star Refused to Work With the Duke

Before the death of actor John Wayne in 1979, in the 1950s, he built quite a reputation—one that led to many stars disliking him. Of the list of Hollywood stars that weren’t a fan of The Duke, Katharine Hepburn was one of them. In fact, her dislike for him stopped the two from ever working together for a while. However, she changed her mind but was quick to call him out on his cruel behavior.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Beautiful Wife Christine Baumgatner For Date Night At The SAG Awards

Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, enjoyed a rare public date night at the SAG Awards! See the pics!. Kevin Costner changed out his holster and cowboy hat for a tuxedo as he hit the SAG Awards red carpet, alongside his stunning wife, Christine Baumgartner. The Yellowstone star wore a standard black tux, as his wife stunned in a plunging, sparkling peach gown. Costner, who stars as John Dutton in Paramount’s show, lead the ensemble on the red carpet after their co-star rejected getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

1883 star Isabel May makes surprising revelation about character Elsa Dutton

Isabel May has become a household name thanks to her portrayal of Elsa Dutton in the hit show 1883. The talented actress' harrowing performance as the oldest Dutton child has had viewers hooked, most recently in the penultimate episode, Racing Clouds, on Sunday night. In the heartbreaking episode, Elsa was...
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

Neither Angelina Jolie nor Brad Pitt believe it. This is how your daughter dances

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have 6 children, but none of them have so far shown a great interest in their professions. Of course, they all have a particular fame and get the attention of the press for the smallest detail. Although their personal life is kept very discreet, sometimes the public has the pleasure of learning something personal. This time, none of the parents can believe how one of their daughters dances. It seems that, after all, one of the Jolie-Pitts will succeed in the industry.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Maron
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Sam Elliott
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Primetimer

The Golden Girls casting director alleges Betty White was hated by her co-stars, says Bea Arthur referred to her with the C-word

The latest episode of Los Angeles Magazine's The Originals podcast features an April 2021 interview with The Golden Girls casting director Joel Thurm. In it, Thurm, speaking months before White's death, alleges that Arthur and Rue McClanahan both called White the C-word. “Literally Bea Arthur, who I cast in something else later on, just said, ‘Oh, she’s a f*cking c*nt,’ using that word,” says Thurm, who is writing a book about his experiences as a casting director. He added: “Yeah, she called her the C-word. I mean, I heard that with my own ears. And by the way, so did Rue McClanahan. Rue McClanahan said it to me in Joe Allen’s (restaurant); Bea Arthur (when she was) on the set of Beggars and Choosers."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Riley Keough Looks Like a Spitting Image of Elvis Presley in Throwback Photos

In a series of throwback snapshots, Riley Keough is looking like a spitting image of her grandfather and music legend Elvis Presley. Earlier this week, Hollywood Life published a series of images that feature Riley Keough alongside her family. This includes some snapshots of her late grandfather. Keough is the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, who is the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. The couple met in the late 1950s and married in 1967. They eventually divorced in 1973.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In White Shorts & Floral Top In ‘Murder Mystery 2’ BTS Pic With Adam Sandler

Jennifer Aniston cozied up to her pal Adam Sandler in a gorgeous beach photo on the set of the sequel to their hit Netflix film ‘Murder Mystery.’. Netflix’s best murder detectives are back at it. Jennifer Aniston, 52, and Adam Sandler, 55, celebrated filming Murder Mystery 2 by sharing some behind-the-scenes footage to Instagram from the gorgeous Oahu, Hawaii set. The actors and real-life friends posed in front of the picture-perfect ocean backdrop for an epic snapshot. The Friends alum rocked a floral top, white shorts and sunglasses, while the Happy Gilmore star, who lovingly wrapped his hand around Jennifer, wore a pink collard shirt, gray shorts, and sunglasses.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homosexuality#Academy Awards#Film Star#Paramount#Western#Chippendales#The New Zealander
epicstream.com

Billy Bob Thornton Heartbreak: Angelina Jolie’s Ex-Husband In Danger Of Dying? Veteran Actor Allegedly Suffers From Multiple Health Problems

Angelina Jolie's ex-husband, Billy Bob Thornton is allegedly on the brink of death. Billy Bob Thornton is, allegedly, on the brink of death because of all the health issues that he’s dealing with. The 1983 actor was married to Angelina Jolie between 2000 and 2003. Even after their split, the exes managed to stay friends.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Insider

Insider

321K+
Followers
23K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy