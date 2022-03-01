ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

IHOP to serve free pancakes for National Pancake Day

By Sara Tomarelli, Nexstar Media Wire
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=122AvU_0eSFHVdo00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — To kick off the first day of March, make sure to swing by IHOP to grab a free short stack and celebrate National Pancake Day.

This year, National Pancake Day falls on March 1 and IHOP is offering their customers one free short stack of buttermilk pancakes per guest.

If you plan on taking part, make sure to swing by your nearest IHOP from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. local time when the free pancake deal will be taking place. The offer is for dine-in only.

The not-so-secret meaning behind In-N-Out’s palm trees

National Pancake Day is not only about getting free pancakes but showing support to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and other charities.

Since the first National Pancake Day in 2006, IHOP and its guests have raised over $30 million for various children’s hospitals throughout the country.

IHOP is encouraging those who visit on March 1 to donate in restaurants on their check by rounding up to the nearest dollar, with the change going to charity. Guests can also purchase wall tags in restaurants for a one-dollar donation.

Last year, the pandemic canceled National Pancake Day. Instead, IHOP offered customers IOUs to get a free short stack instead.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ihop#Pancakes#Food Drink#Kfdx#Nexstar Media Inc
YourErie

Watch: Find fish fry dinners near you

Come dinner, fish fillets and mac and cheese could be on your plate. Fontaine Glenn was live in the control with more on where you can find fish dinners around town. For anyone participating in Lent, Fridays means meat is off the menu except for fish. The Knights of Columbus at Saint Luke Catholic Church […]
FOOD & DRINKS
Dayton Daily News

TODAY: Restaurants roll out special dishes for Fat Tuesday

Several local restaurants inspired by New Orleans Mardi Gras are changing up their menus today to celebrate Fat Tuesday. If you’re in search of some Cajun cuisine and are looking to celebrate the start of Lent, look no further. What’s on the menu?: King Creole Cheesecake, $11, a savory...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Real Reason McDonald's Stopped Serving Heinz Ketchup

You head to your local McDonald's on your lunch break and order a cheeseburger, some fries, and a Coke. Before you dig into the piping hot fries that McDonald's is so famous for, you tear open those little packets of ketchup, and, after getting your fingers sufficiently smelling like ketchup, you squeeze out enough of that tangy tomato condiment to dunk your fries into. As you sit there, munching away, you notice that the ketchup packets are labeled "Fancy Ketchup." "Fancy Ketchup?" you wonder to yourself. "What, does McDonald's have their own private ketchup brand or something?"
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
iheart.com

Restaurant Busted for Selling Costco Cake

A Redditor has made quite an allegation about a “Red Velvet Cake for Two” he recently ordered at a restaurant. It appeared that his dessert looked just like Costco’s mini red velvet cakes with some vanilla ice cream and a little whipped cream to ‘disguise’ it. Now Costco certainly has some great desserts as well as drinks, snacks, ready-to-eat meals, and more, but it doesn’t seem quite right when you order a restaurant item that you can buy on your own.
RESTAURANTS
deseret.com

Taco Bell has 3 new menu items

Get excited because Taco Bell has some great news. Do you like the new Doritos flavor, Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch? Well, now you can get it at the fast-food chain. Taco Bell will be officially adding the Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos to the menu on Feb. 10.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

20% Think This Is The Worst Item On Costco's Food Court Menu

Costco is always overflowing with great deals, limited-time offers, and copious amounts of food — if not even just in the many samples that tempt shoppers at the end of nearly every aisle. But even with carts and bellies full, some people still make it part of their ritual to visit the food court every time they make a trip. Over the past couple of years, much has changed with Costco's food court. From only allowing members to order a meal to the ever-growing list of popular menu items that leave and return, like the churro, the changes have been met with both positive and negative reactions. Even so, Costco always offers a great value, and that continues to drive customers to fit in a meal with their shopping trip.
BUSINESS
SheKnows

This Famous Costco Dessert Is Finally Back in Stores But You Only Have a Few Days to Get It

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s Valentine’s Day, which means we have sweets on the brain, and there’s nowhere we love to go on sweet treat shopping sprees more than at Costco. Their bakery section is always loaded up with legendary desserts, from chocolate-covered heart-shaped cheesecakes to raspberry jam-filled cookies, and their recent, limited-time addition is no different. For a few weeks every year, just around Valentine’s Day, Costco starts selling hand-dipped chocolate-covered strawberries, and if you want to get you hands on some, you’ll...
SHOPPING
MySanAntonio

Burger King Reveals Major Changes for Its Whopper and Other Menu Items

On Tuesday, Burger King parent company Restaurant Brands International shared its fourth-quarter earnings and future plans in an earnings call. The call announced the removal of the brand's Whopper burger from its discount menu, as well as other menu changes. "At the end of December, we rolled out our first...
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Krispy Kreme's 'Secret Ingredient' Stuns Customers on Social Media

Krispy Kreme doughnuts are considered some of the best you can get outside of an independent bakery, thanks to a secret recipe. Since it's still a secret, the exact ingredients are unknown, but there's been widespread speculation that mashed potatoes are involved. It's a theory that's all over the web, but it gained more attention after migrating to TikTok.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Olive Garden Shrimp Scampi: What To Know Before Ordering

You probably know what you're in for every time you head to Olive Garden. The chain is synonymous with quick Italian-American food and it's remarkably consistent. No matter where two people grew up in the U.S., their mental image of Olive Garden is pretty much the same. As noted in Eater, "There is only one Olive Garden, but it has a thousand doors."
RESTAURANTS
LivingCheap

Celebrate Chili’s 47th birthday with $3.13 Presidente margaritas March 13

It’s time to party! Chili’s is celebrating its 47th birthday with a boozy bargain. Opened in 1975, the chain’s first location was a converted postal station in Dallas. Known for its American fare and Tex-Mex cuisine, the popular restaurant chain now has more than 1,500 locations worldwide. And, of course, they’re also known for serving lots of great drinks — alongside its popular burgers, ribs and fajitas.
RESTAURANTS
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy