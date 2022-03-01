ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Here’s How Sanctions on Russia Will Cost You More

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is true even for American consumers, although relatively few Russian exports reach US shores. The high prices are modest compared to the destruction of life and property in Ukraine. But price pressures come at a bad time as inflation in America is already at its highest level in 40 years....

Reuters

Factbox: Russia's response to Western sanctions over Ukraine

March 4 (Reuters) - Russia has responded to sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine with a range of measures to shore up its economic defences and retaliate against Western restrictions that are crippling its economy. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" that it says is not designed...
TheConversationAU

Russian sanctions are biting harder than it could have imagined, and it'll get worse

It was only on Sunday that I wrote about the radical escalation in the economic and financial side of the war between Russia and Ukraine. That was before the financial markets opened on Monday, and before Russia had a chance to respond. But even by then – early Sunday morning Moscow time – enormous lines had begun to form at Russian automatic teller machines with many running dry, and reports had begun to emerge of Russians swarming luxury retailers to swap their rubles for anything that might retain its value. These were the beginnings of what is sure to be the most...
The Independent

‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity wants Nato countries to bomb a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian troops that is rapidly approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, even though experts — and Vladimir Putin — warn that such a strike could cause a dramatic escalation and even touch off nuclear war.“If we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe Nato might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes, and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “Then nobody takes credit for it, then...
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
