Find Out When Women’s Sportswear Store Athleta Will Open in Franklin

Get ready for Summer SACCation, because registration for this year’s Summer School Age Child Care (SACC) Camp opens March 1. For nine weeks, campers will have the opportunity to learn about all things Tennessee, including state landmarks, sports teams, arts and more. From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., students will participate in camp-wide and age-level activities. Throughout each week, campers will also attend one off-site and one in-house field trip.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO