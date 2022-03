Considering the rise in popularity of cryptocurrency in the last few years, it was only a matter of time before the emergence of crypto ATMs, and now they’re here. Functioning very much like a regular ATM, crypto ATMs serve as a physical exchange so users can buy and sell crypto with cash. The transactions are not connected to any financial institutions and are fully decentralized. This lets users get easier access to their cryptocurrencies. It normalizes the use of decentralized currency in the real world.

