ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Already-huge Minnesota budget surplus grows to $9.25 billion

By Southern Minnesota News
Southern Minnesota News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s already-huge budget surplus has become even more enormous, growing to a projected $9.25 billion. Monday’s updated forecast...

www.southernminnesotanews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Pioneer Press

Economic recovery drives huge state budget surplus

Minnesota’s state budget surplus has ballooned to $9.3 billion primarily because incomes, consumer spending and corporate profits rose faster than state economic forecasters predicted just three months ago. “The U.S. economy continues to recover from the two-month recession that was triggered by the outbreak of the COVID-19 in the...
MINNESOTA STATE
thecentersquare.com

GOP vs. Whitmer: a $6 billion surplus battle

(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the GOP-dominated Legislature will soon battle over spending a $6 billion budget surplus. Whitmer wants targeted tax breaks for retired Michiganders; family tax credits; and, perhaps most controversial, has announced a plan that would give private auto manufacturers more than a billion dollars, which many Republicans also support.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Saint Paul, MN
Government
City
Saint Paul, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
IFLScience

US "Doomsday Plane" Spotted Flying Over Nebraska

The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over Nebraska amid rising tensions with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
INFORUM

Letter: Stop playing politics with Minnesota surplus dollars

It is time for our Minnesota state legislators to stop playing at politics with the surplus tax money. Ask your constituents how we would like the money spent, and then do what we ask you to do. Stop telling yourselves, and each other, that you know better than us how to spend our money. You do not.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budget Surplus#Russia#Ap#The Minnesota Legislature#Democratic
Pioneer Press

Minnesota Senate Republicans propose tax cuts in light of budget surplus

All Minnesota income tax filers would see their rates cut and residents who receive Social Security would see taxes on the benefit eliminated under an $8.51 billion proposal set forth Thursday by Republicans in the state Senate. Following a record $7.75 billion budget surplus in the state, GOP lawmakers said...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Readers Write: The budget surplus, Ukraine

May I ask why the word "projected" is routinely omitted from most discussions of our state budget "surplus"? Who remembers how much of each projected surplus evaporates before it ever enters the state coffers? Who keeps in mind the billions in state debt, the billions we owe the federal government for unemployment funding and other extensions and the money we have removed from educational spending when we should have been adding to that budget?
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
iheart.com

State Of California Estimating Larger Budget Surplus

The state of California is estimating they have a bigger budget surplus than previously thought. When Governor Gavin Newsom originally unveiled his 2022-2023 budget proposal for the state of California back in January, his administration forecast a $45.7 billion surplus. However, according to a new update notice from the state Legislative Analyst Office for the month of February, the surplus could reportedly be $6 to $23 billion more this year, due to incoming funding from personal incomes, sales and corporation taxes. Via the newly projected surplus numbers, Governor Newsom indicated the likelihood of another round of rebates for taxpayers, but has yet to provide details on potential amounts and eligibility. Last year, there were two rounds of direct payments, the Golden State Stimulus I and Golden State Stimulus II. Newsom’s proposed state budget didn’t contain tax rebates, but he has indicated the final revision “likely” will include the checks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WJON

Blois Olson on the Budget Surplus, Fall Elections, More

ST. PAUL -- The state's project budget surplus is continuing to grow. Blois Olson is a political analyst from Fluence Media. He says the growing surplus will continue to drive discussions between the Democratic-led House and the Republican-led Senate at the State Capitol. Olson also says the doesn't think a...
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

Former broadcaster Cory Hepola runs for Minnesota governor

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former WCCO Radio personality Cory Hepola is running for governor as a centrist third-party candidate. Hepola made the announcement Tuesday with a video posted on Twitter as his campaign website went live. Hepola is a native of Otter Tail County in northwestern Minnesota. He disclosed that he was considering a run in an interview with Minnesota Public Radio on Feb. 8.
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

Minnesota sheriffs issue record of over 100K gun permits

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota sheriffs issued a record of more than 100,000 permits to carry firearms last year. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the total of was nearly 10,000 higher than the nearly 97,000 permits issued across Minnesota in 2020. And the BCA says it’s the highest total of permits granted since the Minnesota Personal Protection Act was enacted in 2003.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy