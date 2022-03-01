ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

St. Joseph’s University to Open Residence Hall for Students with Autism

By Christine Tarlecki
 5 days ago
Image via Jose F. Moreno, The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Angus Murray, executive director of the Kinney Center, and Alli Gatta, associate director of college autism support, in front of the house that will become a new residence hall for students with autism.

St. Joseph’s University, home to the Kinney Center for Autism Education and Support, is planning to open a residence hall specifically for students on the spectrum, writes Susan Snyder for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

This will make St. Joseph’s one of the first traditional college campuses nationwide to offer such an option to its students.

Saint Albert’s Hall on the Lower Merion side of the campus will undergo renovations costing up to $250,000 this summer. The three-story building has a capacity for 17 students and one student advisor. It once served as a women’s residence but was turned into COVID-19 housing during the pandemic.

“We came to the realization that the residence hall was a spot where a lot of our folks were struggling,” said Angus Murray, Kinney’s executive director. “Academically, they’re usually able to make the cut and succeed, but because of their social skills, they struggle in the residence halls.”

As a solution, “we thought it might be helpful to have what we’re referring to as a longer runway as they transition from high school to college,” he added.

