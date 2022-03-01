ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Photo Essay: Bucks County Instagrammers Capture the Slow and Steady March Toward Spring

By Dan Weckerly
 5 days ago
Image via Djordje Petrovic at Pexels.

Mother Nature may be slow on the uptake for Bucks County's Spring 2022, but area Instagrammers are capturing signs of it.

Happy Mar. 1. It’s nice to see, but the first day of Spring 2022 is still about three full weeks away (Mar. 20). Fortunately, however, Bucks County Instagrammers have been shooting some encouraging local signs of March’s annual transformation from lion entrance to lamb exit. The following photos from #buckscounty and #buckscountypa should lift area spirits that are becoming weary of our present cold and colorless days.

One encouraging development is the gradual pickup of sunlight hours. On Jan. 01, Doylestown saw 9 hours, 23 minutes of daylight; today, that increases to 11 hours, 18 minutes, with the skies not fully darkening until after 6:02 p.m.

By Apr. 1 — no foolin’ — the setting sun, as captured beautifully here, will exit at 7:35 p.m.

Image via jb8von at Instagram.

These brave snowdrops, inching their way above ground, foretell acres of Bucks County landscapes soon to be covered in wildflowers.

Image via jlvlion at Instagram.

Some local farms are busy with spring lambing season, another signal that winter’s grasp on the area is loosening.

Image via sevencedarsfarmpa at Instagram.

And speaking of animals, the area trees are beginning to fill again with brightly colored birds like this Ringed Kingfisher.

Image via mattmaguire at Instagram.

Although it’s not quite warm enough for human passengers to routinely ride with car windows open, it’s never too cold for a Labrador Retriever to do so.

Image via leahhluna at Instagram.

More scenes of Bucks County’s gradual emergence from winter is at Instagram.

