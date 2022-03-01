Tanks A Lot! Bryn Mawr’s Michael Rubin Buys His Daughter Unique 16th Birthday Gift

Image via Instagram.

Bryn Mawr’s Michael Rubin, owner of Fanatics and co-owner of Philadelphia 76ers bought his daughter Lylie a unique 16th birthday gift: an army tank, writes Shafiq Najib for People.

Kylie climbs inside her new ride, image via YouTube.

The billionaire posted a funny clip of the over-the-top birthday surprise on social media last week.

The video documented Kylie receiving the armored vehicle as a gift in lieu of a car. In the caption, Rubin wrote a comical — but loving — tribute to the teenager he shares with ex-wife Meegan Rubin.

“Happy 16th bday @kylierubin!!,” he wrote. “I knew how badly you wanted a car so thought I’d get you one that would keep [you] safe! Enjoy your army tank!”

In the clip, Rubin is heard saying “This is the right car,” as he stands on top of the tank wheels.

The unique gift drew the attention of his many followers, model Caroline Lowe among them. “I hope this came with live ammunition for Kylie’s sake,” she wrote.

The entrepreneur got praise last month when he teamed up with rapper Meek Mill and comedian Kevin Hart to donate $15 million to 110 schools in the Philadelphia area in the 2022–2023 school year.

Read more about Michael Rubin’s birthday gift of an army tank in People.