IHOP serving free pancakes Tuesday for National Pancake Day

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sara Tomarelli
 3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — To kick off the first day of March, make sure to swing by IHOP to grab a free short stack and celebrate National Pancake Day.

This year, National Pancake Day falls on March 1 and IHOP is offering their customers one free short stack of buttermilk pancakes per guest.

If you plan on taking part, make sure to swing by your nearest IHOP from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. local time when the free pancake deal will be taking place. The offer is for dine-in only.

The not-so-secret meaning behind In-N-Out’s palm trees

National Pancake Day is not only about getting free pancakes but showing support to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and other charities.

Since the first National Pancake Day in 2006, IHOP and its guests have raised over $30 million for various children’s hospitals throughout the country.

IHOP is encouraging those who visit on March 1 to donate in restaurants on their check by rounding up to the nearest dollar, with the change going to charity. Guests can also purchase wall tags in restaurants for a one-dollar donation.

Last year, the pandemic canceled National Pancake Day. Instead, IHOP offered customers IOUs to get a free short stack instead.

