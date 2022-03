If your beauty arsenal could do with restocking or you’re ready to switch up your make-up, skincare or haircare routine, now’s the perfect time to do so because Boots has extended its January sale with plenty of deals continuing into this month.The high street retailer is already offering shoppers massive discounts of up to 50 per cent across a range of categories online... but things are about to get even better.Every year, Boots concludes its usual sale by increasing its already impressive savings up to 70 per cent off, making it a highly anticipated event that many beauty lovers mark...

MAKEUP ・ 14 DAYS AGO