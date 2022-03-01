Best inverse function calculator

Driven by the big data science, material informatics has attracted enormous research interests recently along with many recognized achievements. To acquire knowledge of materials by previous experience, both feature descriptors and databases are essential for training machine learning (ML) models with high accuracy. In this regard, the electronic charge density Ï(r), which in principle determines the properties of materials at their ground state, can be considered as one of the most appropriate descriptors. However, the systematic electronic charge density Ï(r) database of inorganic materials is still in its infancy due to the difficulties in collecting raw data in experiment and the expensive first-principles based computational cost in theory. Herein, a real space electronic charge density Ï(r) database of 17,418 cubic inorganic materials is constructed by performing high-throughput density functional theory calculations. The displayed Ï(r) patterns show good agreements with those reported in previous studies, which validates our computations. Further statistical analysis reveals that it possesses abundant and diverse data, which could accelerate Ï(r) related machine learning studies. Moreover, the electronic charge density database will also assists chemical bonding identifications and promotes new crystal discovery in experiments.

PHYSICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO