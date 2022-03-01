ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Best inverse function calculator

By BestReviews Staff
 3 days ago

If you're taking a math course in which you're studying inverse functions, you'll likely be required to graph functions and their inverses in many ways. An inverse function graphing calculator will allow you to graph functions quickly and precisely, which will...

Best smart safe

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A safe with a mechanical lock is useful, but a smart safe allows for biometric security and more convenient access methods. If you need a safe you can more easily access or that is more secure, a smart safe could be the solution for storing your valuables.
Best Chromebook accessories

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Not everyone knows the difference between a traditional laptop and a Chromebook. Essentially, a Chromebook is more like a traditional laptop, but there’s one big difference: it uses Google’s ChromeOS as the operating system. By moving away from...
Best free online finance calculators

Undergoing a financial journey alone is like draining the Pacific Ocean with a garden hose. We all need help, even if it’s something as simple as a spreadsheet. Tap or click here for 10 free spreadsheet templates to help manage your finances. A financial calculator is a total game-changer....
The Best Shower Curtains for Style and Functionality

Best Linen: Belgian Flax Linen Waffle Shower Curtain. Best for Stalls: Lara Striped Stall Shower Curtain. Best Extra Long: DKNY Highline Extra Long Shower Curtain. Best Extra Wide: Spa Waffle Extra Wide Shower Curtain. Best Hookless: Hookless Waffle Fabric Shower Curtain. Best for Small Bathrooms: Mesh and Waffle Shower Curtain.
Evelyn Waugh
Best 50-amp RV plug

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Depending on the type of RV you have and availability at your campsite, you may find yourself with the wrong setup for shore power. Luckily, if you have a 50-amp RV plug, you can make sure you get power at any site, regardless of whether it offers 50- or 30-amp options. For a simple plug, you can keep with you at all times, consider the RVGUARD 50 Amp to 30 Amp RV Adapter Cord.
Levoit air purifier review: We tested this affordable model that claims to be perfect for people with allergies, pets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you live in the countryside or a busy city, the air inside your home can be contaminated by impurities like pet dander, fireplace smoke, mold, pollen and more. Polluted air can also exacerbate symptoms for those with allergies, asthma or other respiratory issues.
Best pressure canner

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Canning as a hobby or as a way of preserving foods at home like vegetables and fruits have far from disappeared despite the heavy prevalence of mass-marketed canned goods. Homemade and small business canning goods, like jams and preserves, can even introduce fascinating combinations that the mass market would never dream of.
Best chaise lounge

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Chaise lounges are for relaxation. A unique hybrid of a chair and a sofa, chaise lounges feature extra-long seats to support your legs and tilted backs that permanently recline. They’re great for taking naps, curling up with a book or getting work done on a laptop.
Best Blu-ray burner

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As almost any older member of the millennial generation can recall, having the ability to burn DVDs and CDs using your computer’s optical drive was one of the only methods of sharing and transporting media. However, with fewer modern PCs having optical drive installed to save space, purchasing an external unit for burning Blu-ray discs may be your best alternative. Whether you are a professional archivist or a dedicated film buff, the OWC Mercury Pro 16X Blu-ray, 16X DVD, 48X CD Read/Write Solution will produce quality Blu-ray discs on demand.
Best titanium earrings

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Titanium is light, strong and hypoallergenic, which makes it a top choice for metal jewelry. When titanium is polished, it looks stylish and resembles more expensive metals, like platinum. Titanium earrings are known for being lightweight and are a favorite of those with sensitive skin. If you’re looking for an earring that’s comfortable enough to wear while sleeping, then 365 Sleepers 2 Pcs Titanium Hinged Hoop Segment Ring Sleeper Earrings is a great choice that offers both style and comfort.
Amazing 100th day of school celebration ideas

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As we learned during the pandemic, school is more than just four walls and a roof. It is a constant state of curiosity and the ability to actively overcome obstacles. Education and the pursuit of learning can and should be celebrated. There are a variety of different tasks and activities that can apply to a range of ages to provide the best 100th-day experience for each student. In-depth activities with arts and crafts can help spark the imagination and encourage a positive relationship between school and learning.
Best konjac jelly

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. For people working hard to reach or maintain a healthy body weight, many suffer from the Achilles heel of sweet treats and snacks. When that afternoon energy low hits, it’s easy to reach for a sugary snack that provides a fleeting sugar rush and a rapid crash. If you are looking for a snack that tastes like dessert, provides a gentle source of energy and keeps you full until your next meal, konjac jelly may be good for you.
Nature.com

Inverse design of 3d molecular structures with conditional generative neural networks

The rational design of molecules with desired properties is a long-standing challenge in chemistry. Generative neural networks have emerged as a powerful approach to sample novel molecules from a learned distribution. Here, we propose a conditional generative neural network for 3d molecular structures with specified chemical and structural properties. This approach is agnostic to chemical bonding and enables targeted sampling of novel molecules from conditional distributions, even in domains where reference calculations are sparse. We demonstrate the utility of our method for inverse design by generating molecules with specified motifs or composition, discovering particularly stable molecules, and jointly targeting multiple electronic properties beyond the training regime.
Nature.com

Large scale dataset of real space electronic charge density of cubic inorganic materials from density functional theory (DFT) calculations

Driven by the big data science, material informatics has attracted enormous research interests recently along with many recognized achievements. To acquire knowledge of materials by previous experience, both feature descriptors and databases are essential for training machine learning (ML) models with high accuracy. In this regard, the electronic charge density Ï(r), which in principle determines the properties of materials at their ground state, can be considered as one of the most appropriate descriptors. However, the systematic electronic charge density Ï(r) database of inorganic materials is still in its infancy due to the difficulties in collecting raw data in experiment and the expensive first-principles based computational cost in theory. Herein, a real space electronic charge density Ï(r) database of 17,418 cubic inorganic materials is constructed by performing high-throughput density functional theory calculations. The displayed Ï(r) patterns show good agreements with those reported in previous studies, which validates our computations. Further statistical analysis reveals that it possesses abundant and diverse data, which could accelerate Ï(r) related machine learning studies. Moreover, the electronic charge density database will also assists chemical bonding identifications and promotes new crystal discovery in experiments.
FitnessVolt.com

Calories Burned Rollerblading Calculator

How many calories you can burn while rollerblading is dependent on a number of things, such as your height, weight, body composition, and whether or not you are skating casually or hitting the pavement hard. A person can burn up to 700 calories per hour rollerblading at a casual pace...
Beat rising inflation at the grocery store with these cost saving 10 tips

HOUSTON (KIAH) – If it feels like your grocery bill has been going up recently, it’s not your imagination. According to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices went up 7% between January 2021 and January 2022. Trends show more shoppers prefer to shop online. But food delivery is a big cost. So if you prefer to shop in person or online…
FitnessVolt.com

Calories Burned Shoveling Snow Calculator

The average person burn 370-715 calories in 60 minutes shoveling snow (for a 150lb person), depending on the effort put in and what tools they are using. Using a shovel will burn more calories while using a snowblower will burn less. How To Use the Calculator. To calculate the calories...
pocketnow.com

Report: Samsung deliberately slowing down thousands of apps on Galaxy devices

We've seen smartphone manufacturers deliberately slow down the performance of their old smartphones in order to preserve battery life and, often, to urge the customer to upgrade. Apple, OnePlus, and several other brands have been caught doing this. Now, according to a new report, Samsung is also deliberately slowing down the performance of over 10,000 apps on Galaxy smartphones.
scitechdaily.com

Fast Emergence of New COVID Variants Due to Virus’ Capacity for Rapid Burst Evolution

New research led by the Doherty Institute has found the SARS-CoV-2 virus has the ability to momentarily accelerate its evolutionary pace, enabling variants to emerge more rapidly than other viruses. Recently published in Molecular Biology and Evolution, the team, led by University of Melbourne Dr. Sebastian Duchene, an Australian Research...
Community Policy