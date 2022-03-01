Best flower shower curtain

The only red flag when I signed the lease on my current apartment was a less-than-clean-looking shower situation: The white tile, tub, and (what I assumed was once white) grout were all discolored, covered in stains of unknown origins. As much as I hoped to restore my bathroom to its former glory and start fresh with a germ-free space, I wasn’t too keen on having to use toxic, chemical-smelling bathroom cleaners either. So in my search for the best shower cleaners, I prioritized biodegradable formulas with plant-based ingredients and sustainable packaging (and bonus points for spray bottles and containers so chic that I’ve kept them out on my shelves rather than hiding them in my bathroom vanity). Here’s what I found to be the most effective on any kind of surface you might find in a shower.

