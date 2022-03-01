MLB extends deadline to salvage opening day to 5 p.m. Tuesday

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball made a “best and final” offer to locked out players about 90 minutes before its 5 p.m. deadline and threatened to start canceling regular season games if the sides don’t reach a deal. After making progress during 16 1/2...
No one will be calling "Play ball!" on March 31. Major League commissioner Rob Manfred announced that the first two series of the regular season were canceled after the league and the Major League Baseball Players Association failed to strike a collective bargaining agreement before Tuesday's league-imposed 5 p.m. ET deadline.
ST. LOUIS — Major League Baseball made the decision to cancel the first two series of the 2022 season on Tuesday as the lockout continues. With the owners and players at an impasse, we're still not sure when we could see the game back again. So, why did we...
By almost every possible metric, Jon Rahm is and has been the best player in the world for quite some time now. But even the World No. 1 is not immune to making mistakes usually reserved for a beginner golfer, which is exactly what happened on Thursday at Bay Hill.
ST. LOUIS — For the first time in 27 years, Major League Baseball will lose games to a labor dispute. With the league owners and MLB Players' Association failing to reach a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement by the MLB-implemented 5 p.m. deadline on Tuesday, cancellations are coming.
ST. LOUIS — Another former Cardinal will join the ranks of franchise legends in the team's Hall of Fame in 2022. The Cardinals announced that the 2022 fan-voted modern player ballot for this year would consist of pitcher Steve Carlton, outfielder George Hendrick, outfielder Matt Holliday, pitcher Matt Morris and shortstop Edgar Renteria.
ST. LOUIS — The Washington University Bears capped off their 2021-2022 season with a win over Chicago on Saturday at the Field House. But that win was a footnote on an emotional day for the Bears and their inspirational senior. Senior guard Justin Hardy has scored 928 points in...
