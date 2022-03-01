ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB extends deadline to salvage opening day to 5 p.m. Tuesday

KSDK
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor League Baseball gave itself and the...

www.ksdk.com

The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
Bakersfield Channel

MLB makes final offer ahead of opening day lockout deadline

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball made a “best and final” offer to locked out players about 90 minutes before its 5 p.m. deadline and threatened to start canceling regular season games if the sides don’t reach a deal. After making progress during 16 1/2...
MLB
Henry County Daily Herald

Opening Day off as MLB, union fail to reach terms by deadline

No one will be calling "Play ball!" on March 31. Major League commissioner Rob Manfred announced that the first two series of the regular season were canceled after the league and the Major League Baseball Players Association failed to strike a collective bargaining agreement before Tuesday's league-imposed 5 p.m. ET deadline.
MLB
KSDK

Sports business expert breaks down key points of MLB lockout

ST. LOUIS — Major League Baseball made the decision to cancel the first two series of the 2022 season on Tuesday as the lockout continues. With the owners and players at an impasse, we're still not sure when we could see the game back again. So, why did we...
NFL
KSDK

Cardinals announce 2022 Hall of Fame ballot

ST. LOUIS — Another former Cardinal will join the ranks of franchise legends in the team's Hall of Fame in 2022. The Cardinals announced that the 2022 fan-voted modern player ballot for this year would consist of pitcher Steve Carlton, outfielder George Hendrick, outfielder Matt Holliday, pitcher Matt Morris and shortstop Edgar Renteria.
MLB

