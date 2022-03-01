The best boot knife

So you're looking for boots to wear this summer. We've got you covered, but let's set some basic ground rules. First, keep it light when it comes to color and fabric. Heavy leathers and chunky ankle boots can hang out until September with the rest of your black shoes. Second, consider suede in soft colors—you'll find they go with everything. Third, try to find some ventilation. Cut-outs, perforations, and open-toes will help dramatically to keep your feet feeling good. And last, have fun! Try on a moccasin if you haven't before; check out new takes on cowboy boots; experiment with fun fabric like denim. (Side note: It's a good idea to switch up your shoes often in the summer when feet are at their puffiest and most blistered.)

APPAREL ・ 3 DAYS AGO