"February 28, 2022 - Spring leaf out continues to progress north through southern and western states. Our spring leaf anomaly compares the arrival of spring leaf out this year to a long-term average of 1991-2020. Spring leaf out started arriving over a week early in the southernmost part of Texas and Florida and then slowed, arriving one-two weeks late across much of the Southeast. In the last couple weeks, spring is progressing more rapidly, arriving a few days to a week early in the southern Great Plains and parts of North Carolina and Virginia. In western states, spring leaf out is patchy, arriving a week late in some locations and over a month early in others. Spring bloom has also started to arrive in southern states, days to a week late in Texas and Florida and days to several weeks early in California. Spring bloom is slightly early in South Carolina."

