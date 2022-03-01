ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In like a lion, out like a lamb?: Understanding the March folklore

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
(NEXSTAR) – You may have heard the saying “If March comes in like a lion, it will go out like a lamb.” But where does it come from?

According to the Farmers’ Almanac , the weather folklore stems from ancestral beliefs in balance, meaning if the weather at the start of March was bad (roaring, like a roaring lion), the month should end with good weather (gentle, like a lamb).

The Paris Review outlines a few origin theories for the March folklore, including an astronomical connection. In March, the Leo zodiac is the rising sign and when we reach April, it is a ram.

Kansas college students killed in crash

Another theory gives the saying a biblical origin.

“Jesus’s first appearance was as the sacrificial lamb, but he will return as the Lion of Judah, hence those symbolic animals,” The Guardian writes. This may also stem from the Easter holiday, which lands sometime between late March and into April.

The Farmers’ Almanac highlights other March-related weather folklore, like “As it rains in March, so it rains in June” and “So many mists in March you see, so many frosts in May will be.”

Why are Kansas soldiers next-door to war in Ukraine?

The “in like a lion, out like a lamb” saying may hold sometimes, the Farmers’ Almanac explains, because March is typically when we see the transition between winter and spring. This year’s spring equinox – the first day of spring for the Northern Hemisphere – falls on March 20.

Not sure if March will come in like a lion or a lamb where you live? Check with your local weather team for the latest.

CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Next Week March Begins Like A Lamb, Not A Lion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — According to folklore, the old adage “In Like a Lion, Out Like a Lamb” originated in Pennsylvania and refers to the month of March. So what exactly does that mean? The phrase was coined centuries ago by our forefathers. They derived that March is considered to be the last winter month, so naturally, it would begin lion-like with cold, snow, and ice. Then, 31 days later at the end of March, the opposite was supposed to happen. March 31 is considered the end of winter and the start of spring with warmer and pleasant lamb-like weather. February 2022 will end Monday on a very cold note in the low 30’s. However, Tuesday is the start of March and it looks like a pleasant, seasonable day with sunshine and 40s. In other words, this March comes in like a lamb, not a lion. It’s too early to forecast the end of March.  Stay tuned to see if it ends peacefully or roars like a lion. Last year, March also began peacefully in the upper 40s with isolated pre-dawn rain showers and by the end of March 2021, the lion was roaring with mild temperatures and heavy rain.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
