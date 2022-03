Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Some shoe styles are timeless, simply because they’re versatile and a necessary part of many wardrobes. Combat boots are one such silhouette. They are much-beloved shoes that originated for mid-combat function but infiltrated street wear via subcultures by British punks and straight-up rockstars in the ’60s and ’70s. The Clash loved them. The Sex Pistols loved them. Rockstars wore them on stage, and fans wore them in the crowd. The combat boot moved...

APPAREL ・ 9 DAYS AGO