Game developers are creating a charity bundle to support Ukraine

By Andy Brown
NME
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGame developer Brandon Sheffield has announced the “Bundle For Ukraine”, a collection of games from different developers that will donate its proceeds to charities that treat victims within the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Yesterday (February 28), Sheffield announced that Necrosoft Games has opened submissions to its Bundle For...

www.nme.com

The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indie Games#Free Games#Ukraine#Charities#Game Developers#Video Game#Necrosoft Games#Russian#Pcgamesn#Necrosofty
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Place
Europe
americanmilitarynews.com

Here’s how America can launch nukes in minutes; as Putin nuclear saber rattles

— News on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces to “special combat readiness” status rightly caught the attention of the world. No one really knows what that means. To hear the leader of a country with the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons (Russia – 1,458 deployed vs. USA – 1389 deployed) talk about putting his nuclear forces on “special combat readiness” status is jarring. Not since the Cold War have people really thought about the specter of nuclear war. In response to Putin’s announcement, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called Putin’s move “irresponsible” and “dangerous rhetoric.”
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Captured Russian prisoner sobs as he tells his mother Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards - and begs her to spread the truth back home

A captured Russian prisoner sobbed on the phone to his mother while telling her how Vladimir Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards. Harrowing footage shows the soldier captured in Ukraine desperately begging his mother to spread word of the truth back home. He rocks back and forth in...
POLITICS
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS

