The best boot knife

Founded in 2007 in Taito, the neighborhood in Tokyo known for leatherwork and shoe-making, Japan’s Rolling Dub Trio has become known for its top-tier work in footwear and leather goods. The Lineman III is the latest iteration of its longest running model and is available now at Standard & Strange. This latest edition dials up overall comfort and utilizes a Norwegian welt construction to improve foul weather performance. Historically found on ski and hiking boots, the Norwegian welt is completely exterior to the upper of the shoe. This slight change eliminates the risk of water seeping in that can be found on Goodyear welted footwear. Functionality aside, the Lineman III looks sharp as well, boasting a suede upper tanned in Taito and a Vibram #1276 outsole stacked atop an EVA wedge for all-day comfort. The clean lines and neutral tones mean these pair equally well with denim or workwear. However you wear them — beat down or cleaned up — these investment-worthy boots are ready to get to work.

APPAREL ・ 8 HOURS AGO