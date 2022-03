Trea Lavery’s Feb. 27 article, “CDC endorses laser therapy as alternative to opioids for pain management,” shed light on an often-overlooked aspect in the fight against the opioid epidemic. While opioids remain the standard of care for treating postsurgical pain in Massachusetts and across the country, there are other options available today, including FDA-approved nonopioid pain management treatments. Unfortunately, these options are all-too-often inaccessible to patients and doctors because of Medicare reimbursement that inappropriately incentivizes the use of opioid-based pain management.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO