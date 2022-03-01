Video shows rodeo rider's dad use his body to protect his son from a bull

A video is making its way through the Internet showing a father's love for his son at a Texas rodeo.

An 18-year-old Louisiana bull-rider named Cody Hooks was competing in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association event at the Bell County Exposition Center in Belton.

Hooks posted a social media video to show what happened. He was in the chute, the gate opened and his bull jumped out. On the second jump, the bull's horn strikes Hooks in the side of the head.

Hooks was thrown and landed hard on his back and the back of his head knocking him unconscious. While the bull kept jumping nearby, Hooks' dad Landis hopped into the ring and instantly lay down over his son, protecting him with his own body. The bull charged up and slammed his head into Landis Hooks as he wrapped his son in his arms.

Rodeo clowns and ropers stopped the bull from making another charge. Hooks says once he's recovered he will definitely get back on the bulls.

