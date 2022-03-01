ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, TX

Video shows rodeo rider's dad use his body to protect his son from a bull

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0POXHq_0eSFDRgO00

A video is making its way through the Internet showing a father's love for his son at a Texas rodeo.

An 18-year-old Louisiana bull-rider named Cody Hooks was competing in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association event at the Bell County Exposition Center in Belton.

Hooks posted a social media video to show what happened. He was in the chute, the gate opened and his bull jumped out. On the second jump, the bull's horn strikes Hooks in the side of the head.

Hooks was thrown and landed hard on his back and the back of his head knocking him unconscious. While the bull kept jumping nearby, Hooks' dad Landis hopped into the ring and instantly lay down over his son, protecting him with his own body. The bull charged up and slammed his head into Landis Hooks as he wrapped his son in his arms.

Rodeo clowns and ropers stopped the bull from making another charge. Hooks says once he's recovered he will definitely get back on the bulls.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Bull Rider Gets Knocked Unconscious, Dad Dives On Top Of Him To Save Him From The Bull

Talk about risking your whole life for your son. Cody Hooks was competing in a bull riding competition at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton, Texas this past Saturday, when he ran into a terrifying encounter with a bull. Shortly after being released from the gate, Hooks was bucked off the enraged bull, and was completely knocked out after hitting his head hard on what appeared to be the bull itself. Unable to move and unconscious at the moment, […] The post Bull Rider Gets Knocked Unconscious, Dad Dives On Top Of Him To Save Him From The Bull first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
BELTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Father jumps into arena to save his son from a charging bull during a Texas rodeo show

A video going viral on social media shows a man coming to his son's rescue after the bull rider is thrown and knocked unconscious during a Texas rodeo show. In the video, Cody Hooks is thrown from his bull right out of the gate while participating in a recent rodeo event in Belton, Texas. The bull then turns and appears ready to charge at Cody, who is laying motionless in the dirt.
BELTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

[Watch] Bull Rider’s Father Called a Hero After Protecting Son from Charging Bull

This article is going to showcase the bravery that bull riders showcase every time they ride. I don't have the gumption to do it and any keyboard warrior who comments that they could do it can't do it either. It takes a special kind of athlete to do what a bull rider does. Only a father of a bull rider could do what this father did at recent Belton, Texas rodeo to protect his son who got bucked off an angry bull.
BELTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
City
Belton, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Belton, TX
Crime & Safety
KIXS FM 108

Four Year Old Texan Boy Dies Begging For Bread And Water On Video

Videos Prove Father of Four Year Old Texan Boy Intentionally Starved His Son to Death. The biological father of four-year-old Benjamin Cervera, has been arrested and charged with intent to cause bodily injury to a child after multiple videos surfaced of 28-year-old Brandon Lee Cervera intentionally starving his own son to death.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rodeo#Cowboys#The Bulls#Louisiana Bull Rider#Instagram A
KCEN

'It instantly ripped off my arm, leg' | Double amputee shares how he's thriving after horrific motorcycle accident

CHINA SPRING, Texas — A year ago last February, former Miss Waco Jamie Blanek was in an accident that made her an amputee, and almost a double amputee. 6 News did a feature story on her that aired last May, but by the time that feature had run, a young man in China Spring who had heard her story, and remembered thinking what a tragedy that was, had become a double amputee himself. Now we share the story of Hunter Jaynes.
CHINA SPRING, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Mountain Lion Kills Elk Right At Colorado Man’s Front Door

Did the elk get killed by this mountain lion or was it already dead? Did this guy happen to come across the scene afterwards or did he see it?. Mountain lions are some of the coolest animals that run around the woods. An apex predator feared by virtually everything, it is deadly silent and always terrifying never knowing where they are or what they might do.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Hunter under fire for catching and killing near-record giant Florida gator

Mississippi hunter Doug Borries has caught and killed an enormous 13.4 ft alligator weighing 905 pounds near a South Florida lake.The reptile was suspected of eating livestock on private property in Okeechobee County, and was considered a threat. The owner of the property agreed to have it killed.“I had no idea the magnitude of how big his body was until we pulled him completely out of the lake,” said Mr Borries.“Size does matter,” he wrote on his company Facebook wall, Dynamic Outdoors TV, with images of him standing next to the enormous creature, sitting on its back and pulling open...
ANIMALS
101.5 KNUE

An Irresponsible East Texan has Dumped More Puppies in Tyler, Texas

Being a pet owner is a major responsibility that some people just can't seem to grasp. Your pet needs to be fed, your pet needs to get exercise, your pet needs to be loved. Your pet also needs to be spayed or neutered. Some "pet owners" don't do this and end up with a surprise litter and carry out the irresponsible action of dumping that litter on a country road. The latest arrival to the SPCA of East Texas just reaffirms how big of problem it is in East Texas.
TYLER, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy