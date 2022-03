Automation is an exciting prospect. Who doesn’t like the idea of having menial tasks completed quicker and more effectively than they could have been by a human?. Automation has been around in some form or another for a long time. However, thanks to Big Data and AI, it’s evolving rapidly, expanding into sectors that were never previously thought possible. HR, transportation, even medicine all have the potential to be permanently reshaped by automation.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO