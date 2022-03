State Treasurer Shawn T. Wooden has announced that he is divesting Connecticut’s state pension funds of all Russian-owned assets. Wooden’s office is the sole trustee of the state’s retirement funds, known collectively as the Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds (CRPTF). The total CRPTF holdings are valued at more than $47 billion and its Russia-domiciled investments are worth more than $218 million in equity and fixed income.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO