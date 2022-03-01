ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

IHOP to serve free pancakes for National Pancake Day

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sara Tomarelli
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UxEB5_0eSFD97n00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — To kick off the first day of March, make sure to swing by IHOP to grab a free short stack and celebrate National Pancake Day.

This year, National Pancake Day falls on March 1 and IHOP is offering their customers one free short stack of buttermilk pancakes per guest.

If you plan on taking part, make sure to swing by your nearest IHOP from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. local time when the free pancake deal will be taking place. The offer is for dine-in only.

The not-so-secret meaning behind In-N-Out’s palm trees

National Pancake Day is not only about getting free pancakes but showing support to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and other charities.

Since the first National Pancake Day in 2006, IHOP and its guests have raised over $30 million for various children’s hospitals throughout the country.

IHOP is encouraging those who visit on March 1 to donate in restaurants on their check by rounding up to the nearest dollar, with the change going to charity. Guests can also purchase wall tags in restaurants for a one-dollar donation.

Last year, the pandemic canceled National Pancake Day. Instead, IHOP offered customers IOUs to get a free short stack instead.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Woman arrested after driving wrong way on Route 15 in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman is accused of driving the wrong way on Route 15 in North Haven. State police said around 12:39 a.m. Thursday, 36-year-old Natalia Moreno of Manchester was seen driving south in the northbound lanes on Route 15. Moreno was stopped and given a standardized field sobriety test, which she […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ihop#Pancakes#Food Drink#Kfdx#Nexstar Media Inc
WTNH

Hamden PD makes narcotics arrest on Beacon Street

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Hamden police arrested a New Haven man for possession of narcotics with intent to sell and for resisting arrest. On Monday night, around 9:30 p.m. two Hamden police officers were patrolling the area of Beacon Street in the area of Dixwell Avenue, when they came across an unregistered car misusing […]
HAMDEN, CT
Odessa American

Pancake fundraiser at IHOP

IHOP Restaurants in Odessa and Midland (today) on Tuesday will once again offer each guest a free short stack of pancakes on National Pancake Day. This family-friendly tradition aims to raise needed funds and awareness for Children’s Miracle Network at Medical Center Health System. For every short stack of...
ODESSA, TX
WTNH

Bagel shop to offer blue, yellow bagels for Ukraine fundraiser

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — As Russian military forces continue to bare down on Ukraine, a cry for help is going out. Answering that call is a bagel shop in Derby. Myron Seniw, owner and chef at A.M. Bagel, is a Ukranian native. Seniw said the ongoing crisis in Ukraine “hits home,” as he has family […]
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WTNH

Silver Alerts issued for brother, sister from Vernon

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Silver Alerts have been issued for a brother and sister from Vernon. State police said 3-year-old Chloe Palmer and 4-year-old Tykeese Palmer were last seen on March 1. Both are believed to be in the company of their mother, Anjaknie Roundtree. Chloe is described as a Black female with black […]
VERNON, CT
WTNH

Millions of Russians turn to BBC for news amid invasion of Ukraine

The weekly audience for the BBC’s Russian language news website more than tripled following the invasion compared to its weekly average from earlier this year, the outlet reported, reaching a record 10.7 million people in the last week compared to a usual average of 3.1 million.
POLITICS
WTNH

Amazon to begin paying full tuition for employees at partnering universities

(WTNH) – Amazon will begin to fully cover tuition for their local hourly employees through the Amazon Career Choice program, alongside partnering universities such as the University of Connecticut and Capital Community College. Amazon invested $1.2 billion dollars to enhance the education of 300,000 employees. After a 90-day period, employees are eligible to join the […]
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

WTNH

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy