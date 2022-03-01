Make Guy Fieri's Cajun chicken alfredo for Mardi Gras

Who doesn't love pasta? While pizza may win the award for America's favorite Italian food, as noted by Reader's Digest, when it comes to whipping up a tasty homemade meal, pasta takes the cake. Affordable, delicious, and easy-to-make, pasta is an approachable dish even for self-proclaimed "bad cooks." Nowadays, there is even a growing variety of plant-based pastas that can be found on grocery store shelves for those who are vegan or trying to cut down on carb intake. Not to mention, there are numerous ways to make a pasta dinner. From gooey bowls of mac n' cheese to decadent servings of penne alla vodka, it's hard to get bored of this versatile pantry staple.
Comments / 0