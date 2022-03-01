ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans putting on 1st full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PJYgF_0eSFCynI00

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — People are out to party as New Orleans’ first full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020 dawns Tuesday, with a day of back-to-back parades through the city and masks against COVID-19 required only in indoor public spaces.

Parade routes are shorter than usual because there aren’t enough police for the standard ones, even with officers working 12-hour shifts as they always do on Mardi Gras and the end of the Carnival season leading up to it.

But with COVID-19 hospitalizations and case numbers falling worldwide and 92% of the city’s adults at least partly vaccinated, parades are back on after a season without them.

And people are out and ready to let the good times roll.

The crowd Sunday, when the huge Krewe of Bacchus paraded, “was a record for us in the 10 years we’ve been open,” said Thomas Houston, bar manager at Superior Seafood and Oyster Bar, located at the start of the truncated parade route.

He expected similar crowds on Fat Tuesday — a state holiday — if the weather is good. Not to mention Ash Wednesday, when people following the Catholic tradition of meatless Lenten fare are out for seafood.

“It’s not just a fun money-making time but you get to see people who’ve been around for 10 years,” he said.

MoonPies and Merry Widows: Mardi Gras hits Mobile, Alabama

Hotel occupancy, though, is expected to be about 66%, down about 19.5% from 2020, said Kelly Schultz, spokesperson for New Orleans & Co., the official sales and marketing organization for New Orleans’ tourism industry.

Parades were canceled last year because officials realized that tightly packed crowds in 2020 had created a superspreader event, making the city an early Southern hot spot for COVID-19.

But “2020 was weird,” Houston said, because two people were hit by floats and killed in the week leading up to Mardi Gras and the mayor suspended use of multiple floats hitched behind one tractor.

“Also the coronavirus was sort of looming over us,” even though its presence wasn’t yet known in New Orleans, Houston said.

As it has for years, the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club will open Fat Tuesday with a parade that started as a mockery of white festivities, with Black float riders in blackface and grass skirts.

Next come the elaborate and fantastical floats of Rex, the self-styled king of Carnival, chosen by a group of high society, old-money businessmen.

After that are the Krewe of Elks and the Krewe of Orleans, a not-quite-endless stretch of homemade floats on long flatbed trailers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTNH

8 Things To Do This Weekend: Waitress, Maple Sugar Demos & Greek Food Fest

(WTNH) – Looking for weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you! On Saturday, head to The Institute for American Indian Studies for the Maple Sugar Fest for demos of traditional techniques. There are other opportunities to savor maple season! Reserve a spot at Flanders Sugar House for a syrup demo – filled with science, […]
FESTIVAL
WTNH

Killswitch Engage’s Adam Dutkiewicz talks touring amid COVID-19

NEW HAVEN, Conn.(WTNH) — Killswitch Engage toured all over the world in 2019, from Europe to Central America to New Haven’s College Street Music Hall. The band is back on the road after an abrupt end in 2020, but things aren’t quite back to normal. “That rush that we get from connecting with people, singing […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

High school students take part in culinary competition

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Managing a restaurant and running the kitchen are two different things. On Thursday, high school students from across the state competed to do just that. The teams are already top-rated in the state. Culinary is more than restaurants, especially in 2022. Gas burners, dry racks, and groceries were the only items […]
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Society
Local
Louisiana Health
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Health
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Society
Local
Louisiana Sports
WTNH

Hartford schools welcome volunteers for Read Across America event

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a familiar scenario: a nervous student starts at a new school. Wednesday morning, it became a story Superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez shared with third graders. Parkville School kicked-off Read Across America on Wednesday. Amanda Kushner, curriculum specialist at Hartford Schools, said that 26 elementary schools in third-grade classrooms will receive virtual […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Local group hoping to reopen Ireland’s Great Hunger Museum

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Quinnipiac University first opened Ireland’s Great Hunger Museum in Hamden 10 years ago but was forced to close in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.   Quinnipiac, which owns the museum, said the museum would not reopen because of money issues. The university said it does not make enough money to […]
HAMDEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Catholic#Moonpies#Alabama Hotel#New Orleans Co#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
WTNH

March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

(WTNH) – March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, which is a time to continue discussing the importance of colon cancer screening. It has the ability to save someone’s life. Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, a Gastroenterologist at Connecticut GI is discussing colon cancer. For more information visit hartfordhealthcare.org/services/digestive-health. Watch the video above for the full interview.
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
WTNH

VIRAL VIDEO: Southington police dance, lip-sync in the rain

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A video posted by the Southington Police Department has gone viral for dancing and lip-syncing in the rain to “It’s All Coming Back To Me” by Celine Dion. Officer Evan Olsson with Sgt. Matthew Hammell took the lead with Officers Neal Ayotte and Joe Richard singing backup. The police department posted the […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

State activates bird flu plan after recent cases discovered

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials in Connecticut are enacting a bird flu plan statewide, keeping an eye on bird flu after cases were detected in mallard ducks in New London County. The highly pathogenic avian influenza or HPAI was discovered in a backyard flock of mallard ducks in Southeastern Connecticut by a vigilant resident. Connecticut […]
NEW LONDON COUNTY, CT
WTNH

Lamont announces winners of snowplow naming contest

(WTNH) – You may remember a few months ago, Governor Ned Lamont and the Department of Transportation announced there would be a competition to name a few snowplows that are part of the state fleet. RELATED: CTDOT launches first-ever ‘Name the Snowplow’ contest On Friday morning, the governor announced the winners after there were hundreds […]
POLITICS
WTNH

WTNH

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy