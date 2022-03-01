ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

IHOP to serve free pancakes for National Pancake Day

By Sara Tomarelli, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ECu9M_0eSFCKva00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — To kick off the first day of March, make sure to swing by IHOP to grab a free short stack and celebrate National Pancake Day.

This year, National Pancake Day falls on March 1 and IHOP is offering their customers one free short stack of buttermilk pancakes per guest.

If you plan on taking part, make sure to swing by your nearest IHOP from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. local time when the free pancake deal will be taking place. The offer is for dine-in only.

Check out more good eating in the Piedmont Triad!

National Pancake Day is not only about getting free pancakes but showing support to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and other charities.

Since the first National Pancake Day in 2006, IHOP and its guests have raised over $30 million for various children’s hospitals throughout the country.

IHOP is encouraging those who visit on March 1 to donate in restaurants on their check by rounding up to the nearest dollar, with the change going to charity. Guests can also purchase wall tags in restaurants for a one-dollar donation.

Last year, the pandemic canceled National Pancake Day. Instead, IHOP offered customers IOUs to get a free short stack instead.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ihop#Pancakes#Food Drink#Kfdx#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
FOX8 News

Farm Toy Show in Winston-Salem helps family celebrate their past

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Fishel family knows all about tractors. “When you are a little boy, a tractor is so big. You’ve never seen something like it,” said Wesley Fishel, who is the fourth generation to carry on the family’s love of tractors. “Here you kind of see the evolution of tractors in farming.” […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Move over Dino Nuggets! Impossible Foods introduces Wild Nuggies, plant-based nuggets shaped like endangered species

(WGHP) — The meat substitute giant Impossible Foods is making a big swing with their newest nuggets. This week, Impossible Foods introduced “Wild Nuggies,” which are designed in unique shapes that represent vulnerable and critically endangered animals. According to their news release, this is in the hopes to inspire the next generation to preserve nature. […]
FOOD & DRINKS
FOX8 News

Meet Silas, the newest ‘grandlemur’ of Zoboomafoo

DURHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A cute new addition has some star quality to him! Duke Lemur Center introduced the new baby lemur in a tweet on Thursday. The baby boy, Silas, has some celebrity pedigree! He’s the grandson of Jovian, who 90s kids everywhere might know better as the star of the television show Zoboomafoo! […]
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

Resolution will name Guilford Animal Services’ surgical suite after ‘our friend’ Susie

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A resolution is hitting the Guilford County Commissioners desk to honor a heroic Triad pooch. Guilford County Animal Services tells FOX8 that the commissioners will be heard a resolution Thursday to name their surgical suite after Susie, the Greensboro dog who changed North Carolina animal cruelty laws. Susie was diagnosed with […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

People in Triad raising awareness for rare diseases, treatment

(WGHP) — Being exceptional can be nice unless it’s a disease. Feb. 28 was National Rare Diseases Day in the US, and as our population grows, so does the number of people with diseases that are rare. “Everybody has something. This is ours,” Annie Kendrick said. “My husband has allergies, and we have EB.” “I knew there […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Read the full resolution ‘honoring our friend Susie’

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Read the full text of the commission proposed to honor Susie, who inspired thousands due to her story of survival. A RESOLUTION HONORING OUR FRIEND SUSIE WHEREAS, Susie is a pit bull-shepherd mix dog that was found at only 8 weeks old, beaten and severely burned, tethered and left for dead […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Samaritan’s Purse heading to Ukraine to set up field hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of people are packed and ready to go offer support on the ground near the Ukrainian Border. The Samaritan’s Purse cargo plane is leaving the Piedmont Triad on Friday morning and heading to Europe, where a disaster response team of doctors, nurses and specialists will set up a mobile hospital […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Women are leading the way at NC Zoo

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — March is Women’s History Month.  Elephants are the largest animals by weight and size at the North Carolina Zoo. Seven zookeepers take care of them at the zoo. Some are surprised to learn that all seven of those zookeepers are women.  That would have seemed impossible just a few decades ago.  […]
ASHEBORO, NC
FOX8 News

‘Career fire’: Winston-Salem fire chief recounts what happened during fertilizer plant fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo calls the Weaver Fertilizer Plant fire his “career fire.” Just about everyone can point to that one event: the most stressful, challenging, sleep-preventing, on-the-job happening unlike any other. For me, it was the interview I did with the husband of Sandy Bradshaw about a week after […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy