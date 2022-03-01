Man shot and killed on Chicago sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot Monday night in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The...www.fox32chicago.com
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot Monday night in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The...www.fox32chicago.com
My old neighborhood! Lived there as a teen. It was a nice and safe place to live. Now, it's like living in an African jungle with killer apes!
These Illinois clows flooding into Indiana, don't bring that here we ain't going for it. Y'all think we're slow & country you'll find out the hard way. People scared to knuckle up these days, this new generation soft as cotton can't take criticism or a punch. Don't care about anyone's negative comments.
This is crazy all these shootings and people getting killed for what ???
Comments / 14