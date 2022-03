Even if you brush your teeth twice a day, you may not be getting those pearly whites as clean as you could—especially if you're still using a manual toothbrush. Investing in a good electric toothbrush can help ensure that you're spending enough time brushing, and it can help you get your teeth, gums, and the tiny crevices in your mouth cleaner, sweeping away food particles and bacteria before plaque can form.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO