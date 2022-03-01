Elderly Shreveport Couple Killed in DeSoto Parish Crash

When it comes to violence, it's kind of hard to say which form is the worst. I mean, is a shooting worse than a stabbing? The answer isn't exactly clear, but both are (at the very least) fall in the "pretty bad" category. What I think we can all agree on is that the latest act of seemingly random violence in Bossier Parish is absolutely horrible to put it mildly: Someone is gunning cows down in cold blood.

BOSSIER PARISH, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO