Shreveport, LA

Elderly Shreveport Couple Killed in DeSoto Parish Crash

By Erin McCarty
 7 days ago
The wreck happened just after 4:00 p.m. on Monday on US Hwy 84 just west of US Hwy 171. State Police were called to the scene of the three-vehicle crash. 81-year old Louis Flanigan and 80-year-old Inell Flanigan, who were both unrestrained died in the wreck. State Police Troop...

96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

