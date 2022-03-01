ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrating Mardi Gras with Blacksburg king cakes, New Orleans parades

By Hazelmarie Anderson, Colleen Guerry
 3 days ago

(WFXR) — Grab your purple, green, and gold and get ready to “laissez les bons temps rouler” — which is Cajun French for “let the good times roll” — because Mardi Gras is back in full force for the first time in two years, complete with king cakes and carnival floats!

Mardi Gras is traditionally celebrated on “Fat Tuesday,” which is the day before Ash Wednesday and the start of Lent.

JANUARY 2022: A season of joy — and caution — kicks off in New Orleans

Traditionally, in the days leading up to Ash Wednesday, folks binge on rich and fatty foods before fasting for the Lenten season.

If you are looking to celebrate the Mardi Gras traditions, then why not try a Mardi Gras delicacy, like king cake?

The king cake dates back to the Middle Ages when people would celebrate the tradition of the Three Kings who brought gifts to Baby Jesus. King cakes are eaten between the Epiphany on Jan. 6 and Mardi Gras, which falls on March 1 this year.

The delicacy is oval-shaped to symbolize the unity of faiths. Each cake is decorated in the traditional Mardi Gras colors — purple for justice, green for faith, and gold for power.

FEBRUARY 2022: In Rio, even a ban can’t keep revelers from Carnival streets

A small baby figurine — which represents the Christ Child — is typically hidden inside the king cake, symbolizing luck and prosperity for whoever finds it.

According to custom, whoever gets the baby in their slice must buy the next cake or host the next party.

While Virginia may not ring have New Orleans’ fabulous parades and lavish floats to ring in Fat Tuesday, WFXR News’ Hazelmarie Anderson was able to visit Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro in Blacksburg to learn how to make a king cake.

Meanwhile, WFXR News’ Amanda Kenney, Charmayne Brown, and Evan Johnson spoke with Kelly Schulz, senior vice president of New Orleans & Co., in the morning and afternoon about the recent return of carnival floats and marching bands to the streets of the Crescent City after the COVID-19 pandemic put parades on a two-year hiatus.

Mardi Gras has been a legal holiday in New Orleans since 1875, but it’s more than just a day — it’s an entire season from Jan. 6 through Fat Tuesday.

More than 70 parades fill the streets each Carnival season.

MARCH 2022: New Orleans putting on 1st full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020

“Krewes” choose a different theme for their parades each year, with some themes staying secret until their parade is rolling.

If you’re on board one of these parade floats, the law requires you to wear a mask. Also, if you’re looking to score those colorful beads, all you have to say is “throw me something, mister” as the floats pass by.

What is Ash Wednesday?

Because Lent falls during the transition from winter to spring, it also signifies new life, a common theme associated with Easter.
