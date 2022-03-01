ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tuesday Midday Forecast: 70s return today with a couple of clouds

By Carson Vickroy
 3 days ago

REST OF TODAY: A few clouds around with warm temperatures across the area. High: 71. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy clouds and Not as chilly. Low: 42. Winds: S 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and trending a little cooler. High: 73. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 45. High: 75. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 53. High: 76. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 62. High: 77. Winds: S 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms with temperatures remaining warming. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 66. High: 78. Winds: S 20 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers as the front moves in our direction. Temperatures will become colder by the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 56. High: 64. Winds: N 15 MPH.

